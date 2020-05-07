Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule 2020: Leaks, Opponents and Dates

The next season is coming into view for the Jacksonville Jaguars as news and leaks of the 2020 schedule are beginning to drop ahead of the NFL’s official release at 8 p.m. ET.

After a 6-10 season left the Jaguars last in a combative AFC South, they will look to 2020 to be a step forward as second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew takes the starting job to start the season.

However, before the Jags and their opponents hit the gridiron, the schedule has to be set, and leaks and reports are already starting to come in.

With the recent news that no international games will be played in 2020, the Jaguars’ two games over at London, UK’s Wembley Stadium are now being played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Many local fans in Jacksonville will be excited to see two more local home games on the schedule, but it is a hit to revenue for the team and owner Shad Khan.

Trustworthy Leaks

John Clayton Reports AFC-NFC Clashes to Open Season

Long-time NFL reporter John Clayton spoke to Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 “The Fan” on Wednesday, dropping a pretty important detail about the 2020 schedule.

.@JohnClaytonNFL tells @937theFan that the NFL schedule will be NFC vs AFC for the 1st 4 weeks of the season. Steelers play the NFC East. So 1st 4 games would be Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, and Giants. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 6, 2020

If Clayton is right, it means the Jaguars would open the first four weeks of the season with the NFC North, which would mean early road trips to the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, as well as welcoming the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears to Duval County.

This is relatively fortunate for the Jaguars, considering that it confirms the Jaguars won’t have a late-season trip to Lambeau Field against the Packers, but it also means that the Jaguars won’t travel any further north than Baltimore in their 2020 season.

This section will be updated with more news and reliable leaks as they are released. Stay tuned.

List of 2020 Opponents

Home

Tennessee Titans (All-Time: 21-30. Home: 12-14, Current Streak: 1L)

Indianapolis Colts (All-Time: 14-24. Home: 9-10. Current Streak: 1W)

Houston Texans (All-Time: 13-23. Home: 8-10. Current Streak: 4L)

Detroit Lions (All-Time: 3-3. Home: 2-1. Current Streak: 2L)

Chicago Bears (All-Time: 3-4. Home: 1-2. Current Streak: 1W)

Cleveland Browns (All-Time: 12-5. Home: 5-3. Current Streak: 3W)

Pittsburgh Steelers (All-Time: 14-12. Home: 7-6. Current Streak: 2W)

Miami Dolphins (All-Time: 5-4. Home: 3-3. Current Streak: 2W)

Away

Tennessee Titans (All-Time: 21-30. Away: 9-16. Current Streak 1L)

Indianapolis Colts (All-Time: 14-24. Away: 5-14. Current Streak 1W)

Houston Texans (All-Time: 13-23. Away: 5-13. Current Streak 4L)

Green Bay Packers (All-Time: 2-4. Away: 1-1. Current Streak 2L)

Minnesota Vikings (All-Time: 1-5. Away: 1-3. Current Streak 4L)

Baltimore Ravens (All-Time: 12-9. Away: 5-6. Current Streak 1W)

Cincinnati Bengals (All-Time: 13-9. Away: 5-6. Current Streak 2W)

Los Angeles Chargers (All-Time: 3-8. Away: 0-4. Current Streak 1L)

Tentative Schedule

Week 1 (TBA) (Likely NFC North Opponent)

Week 2 (TBA) (Likely NFC North Opponent)

Week 3 (TBA) (Likely NFC North Opponent)

Week 4 (TBA) (Likely NFC North Opponent)

Week 5 (TBA)

Week 6 (TBA)

Week 7 (TBA)

Week 8 (TBA)

Week 9 (TBA)

Week 10 (TBA)

Week 11 (TBA)

Week 12 (TBA)

Week 13 (TBA)

Week 14 (TBA)

Week 15 (TBA)

Week 16 (TBA)

Week 17 (TBA)

