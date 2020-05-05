New Date Finally Revealed for Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Amanda Nunes finally has the date for her next featherweight title defense as the UFC‘s only reigning two-division champion is set to face Felicia Spencer on June 6 according to multiple reports.

Nunes-Spencer being moved to June 6 was first reported by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on social media before being picked up by multiple other MMA news sites including MMA Fighting.

Helwani tweeted, “The Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer UFC women’s featherweight title fight is officially moving to June 6, per sources. Location TBD. Also TBD whether it will serve as the main event.”

The Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer UFC women’s featherweight title fight is officially moving to June 6, per sources. Location TBD. Also TBD whether it will serve as the main event. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 5, 2020

While the UFC has yet to officially announce the location or event name for its upcoming June 6 show, the card now includes serious star power in Nunes, arguably the most popular women’s division fighter in the world today.

Nunes-Spencer Was Moved From May 9 to June 6

Nunes was originally scheduled to defend her title against Spencer on May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but that event was scrapped and moved to the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless, Nunes eventually decided to postpone her fight anyway, so Nunes-Spencer was completely scratched from the upcoming UFC 249 card this weekend.

Now, it appears Nunes-Spencer is back on.

It’s an important divisional matchup. Spencer (8-1) is a former Invicta FC champion and is 2-1 under the UFC banner. She nabbed a submission victory over Megan Anderson in May 2019 for a hot start but followed that impressive showing by losing a decision to former champion Cris Cyborg.

Still, Spencer continued her winning ways after the only loss of her MMA career by stopping Zarah Fairn dos Santos in the first round back in February. Now, she gets the title shot against Nunes and the chance to score a victory over one of the top stars in the sport.

Nunes Is Arguably Best WMMA Athlete Ever

Nunes (19-4) has won ten straight fights against top-flight competition. Her victories over Germaine de Randamie, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and others have allowed the 31-year-old champ a fair claim to being the best women’s MMA fighter of all-time.

Now Nunes will attempt to defend the UFC featherweight title she lifted off of Cyborg in stunning fashion back in December 2018 at UFC 232. Nunes stopped Cyborg in just one round to join Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier as just the third UFC fighter in history to hold championships in two different divisions at the same time.

Since Nunes accomplished that feat in 2018, Henry Cejudo also added his name to the UFC’s “champ champ” list, though Nunes remains the only fighter out of the four to remain champ in two weight classes at the same time.

