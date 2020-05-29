Barcelona’s Ansu Fati Struggling With Knee Injury Ahead of La Liga Restart

Barcelona striker Ansu Fati is suffering with knee trouble ahead of La Liga’s return next month. The Spanish top-flight will resume after a three-month suspension on June 11, with Barcelona top of the table with 11 games left.

The Catalan giants have stepped up their preparations in training, although Fati has been forced to train in the gym this week doing “prevention work” due to knee pain, according to Javier Miguel at AS.

It’s not the first time the 17-year-old has had knee trouble. Miguel reports the injury is to his patellar tendons and is said to be a common complaint. Even so Fati’s situation is described as “worrying” as it has been a recurring problem.

Fati Enjoying Impressive Breakout Season

Fati was in the midst of an impressive breakout season when Spanish football was put on hold due to Covid-19. The teenager had written his name into the history books by breaking a number of records, including becoming Barcelona’s youngest La Liga goalscorer and the youngest player ever to score in the Champions League.

The forward has spent the whole season with the first team, making a total of 23 appearances in all competitions and scoring five times for the Catalan giants. Manager Quique Setien has spoken of the youngster’s “great potential,” while captain Lionel Messi told FIFA he thinks “he’s an amazing player and he’s got what it takes to succeed.”

Barcelona Not Lacking Attacking Options

Setien will want to have Fati fit and available for the return of La Liga but will not lack for attacking options. Striker Luis Suarez, who underwent knee surgery in January, is closing in on a return to full fitness.

Indeed the Uruguay international is expected to be given the medical all-clear next week, according to Albert Masnou at Sport. Suarez told Masnou that he’s “really happy” at being able to return. The striker was originally ruled out for four months, effectively ending his season prematurely, but the delay because of coronavirus means he will be able to feature in the run-in.

Suarez is likely to go straight back into the starting XI with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann completing Setien’s attack. The Barca boss also has Martin Braithwaite as an option after he arrived on an emergency transfer in February.

The Denmark international has yet to open his account for Barca, but he has looked bright in his three appearances. He’s also made his enthusiasm and desire to succeed at the Camp Nou quite clear in an interview with Sam Marsden at ESPN.

“I am sure I am going to stay even more than four and a half years; that’s how I see it in my head. Right now, I just want to go and play and enjoy and win titles with this team because that’s what I am here to do. Now I am at the biggest stage, and now it’s about winning titles. This is my aim. Everything that’s possible to win, I want to win everything.”

Barcelona’s first game back will be away at Real Mallorca which their strikers are likely to be relishing. Only bottom side Espanyol have a worse defensive record in La Liga in 2019-20, and Barca put five past them in the reverse fixture at the Camp Nou.

READ NEXT: Inter Warn Barca Over Lautaro, Respond To Arturo Vidal Rumors