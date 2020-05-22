Barcelona Starlet Ansu Fati On Fire in Training [VIDEO]

The emergence of starlet Ansu Fati has been one of the highlights of Barcelona’s 2019-20 La Liga season so far. The teenager bypassed Barcelona B and burst straight into the first team in August, breaking records left, right and center.

Fati became La Liga’s youngest ever goalscorer at the tender age of 16 years and 318 days when he netted against Osasuna. He was on target again versus Inter Milan in February in December to become the youngest goalscorer the Champions League has ever seen.

The 17-year-old has continued to train with the first team throughout the 2019-20 season, and Barcelona have shared just how impressive he has been on the training ground. Indeed he has had no problems giving experienced midfielders Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic the runaround.

Fati Even Manages To Nutmeg Quique Setien

Barcelona have also released a longer video that shows Fati scoring some spectacular goals, nutmegging manager Quique Setien during a rondo session and generally showing he has what it takes to remain with the first-team squad despite only turning 17 in October.

Fati’s rise to prominence in 2019-20 has raised hopes he could become the last youngster to cement a place in the Barcelona first team. He’s scored five goals in 23 appearances in all competitions, although it’s worth noting he’s only been a starter on 10 occasions.

More impressively he’s also continued to break records on the pitch:

🔵 Youngest goalscorer in UCL history

🔵 Youngest Barcelona player to feature in the UCL

🔵 Youngest player to score and assist in a La Liga match

🔵 Barcelona's youngest goalscorer in La Liga Ansu Fati's future is bright ✨ pic.twitter.com/VLsEn22qVo — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 10, 2019

Barcelona Back in Training Ahead of La Liga Return

Barcelona have returned to training after two months away due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Fati has made it clear how happy he was to return to action at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he wants the Spanish top-flight to resume on June 12 but “competition will only start when the health authorities consider it possible.”

Barcelona are two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table with 11 games left to play, and Fati will be hoping to play a role for Setien’s side between now and the end of the campaign.

Setien has said the youngster has “great potential” and is a coach known for his willingness to give youth a chance. Fati also has the backing of captain Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou. The Argentinian told FIFA the “amazing” youngster has “has the quality to become one of the best” but warned patience is needed.