Barcelona Warned Selling Nelson Semedo ‘Would Be a Mistake’

Barcelona have been warned that selling right-back Nelson Semedo in the summer transfer market “would be a mistake.”

The Catalan giants are willing to sell the Portugal international after seeing talks over a new contract break down due to Semedo’s “economic demands,” according to Luis F. Rojo at Marca.

However, Semedo’s youth coach at former club Benfica, Hélder Cristóvao, told Esports COPE that Barcelona would be wrong to allow the 26-year-old to leave in the coming months:

“It would be a mistake to let Semedo go. I know that few players can cost 30 or 40 million euros but he is a top player, there is talk that he has offers from Juventus and Manchester City. He is a very reliable player and every year that passes he feels more comfortable in Barcelona. Sergi Roberto is not a specific winger and there are games that Semedo must play. I would trust him. If I could, I would advise him to stay at FC Barcelona because he is at the best club in the world.”

Semedo joined Barcelona from Benfica in 2017 and has a contract that runs until the summer of 2022.

Barcelona Need To Raise Funds Quickly

Barcelona’s financial situation means they need to raise funds quickly. In order to balance the books, the club needs to find $76 million by the end of June.

Semedo is a player with a high market value. Indeed Barcelona are hoping to sell for up to $55m, according to Tomas Andreu at Sport.

Barca’s right-back has attracted plenty of interest too. Some of Europe’s top clubs, including Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Juventus, are all keen, according to Roger Torello at Mundo Deportivo.

Selling Semedo would help Barcelona raise funds, but it would also leave them short of options at right-back. Barca could, therefore, be willing to include him in a deal that would see Miralem Pjanic and Mattia De Sciglio arrive from Juventus, reports Albert Masnou at Sport.

Semedo Enjoying Life Under Setien

While Semedo has not quite managed to make the right-back spot his own at Barcelona, he has appeared to be enjoying life more under new manager Quique Setien.

The Barca coach certainly appears to trust him more than Sergi Roberto. He started Semedo in big games against Real Madrid, the Liga clash with Real Sociedad, and the Champions League trip to Napoli in the last 16.

Semedo spoke to A Bola about what life is like under Setien. He said: “I’m very happy with what’s happening with me. This could be my best season at Barcelona. Things are going well; the new coach has a lot of trust in me and I work really hard to justify this trust.”

A strong end to the season will likely fuel more rumors about Semedo’s future, and Barca do appear willing to cash in if they receive an acceptable offer.

