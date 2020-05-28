Baker Mayfield Gets Backhanded Compliment From Rival

During his time in the spotlight, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has made a few enemies, and none have been more vocal than radio personality Colin Cowherd, who capitalizes on any opportunity to blast the former No. 1 overall pick.

However, in a change of pace, Cowherd served up a compliment for Mayfield during his radio show on Wednesday, calling him a playoff caliber quarterback. But it came with a twist.

“Baker Mayfield is Case Keenum. It’s all got to be perfect,” Cowherd said. “But if it is—Cleveland’s offensive unit is really good—you can get to the playoffs, which is what I’m predicting this year for Baker Mayfield. He’ll get to the playoffs.”

Baker Mayfield since 2017: 12-17, 49 TD, 35 INT

Case Keenum since 2017: 18-20, 51 TD, 27 INT "Baker Mayfield is Case Keenum with a stronger arm… It is all lined up for him. He will be a playoff QB this year." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/mk1FB5I3pF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 27, 2020

Keenum was signed by the Browns in the offseason and will be Mayfield’s backup to start the season. Cowherd expanded on how the two Cleveland QBs are similar.

“The good news is Case Keenum went 11-3 a few years ago with the Minnesota Vikings,” Cowherd said. “And I believe the Cleveland Browns’ roster right now offensively is much like the Minnesota Vikings roster with Case Keenum: two legit receivers, legit tight end, legit running backs, good, not great O-line, but certainly improved. Baker Mayfield has never been, ever, a No. 1 pick. No. 1 picks are the kind of players you see in Carson Wentz. Some guys are No. 1 pick talents—Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson—where they are able to overcome a lot of average, average O-line, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, average wide receivers, average coach.”

Baker Mayfield Has History With Colin Cowherd

The beef between Cowherd goes back to Mayfield’s college days when he was making a run for the Heisman Trophy while at Oklahoma. Cowherd labeled Mayfield as “undraftable” before the record-setting Sooner went No. 1 overall to the Browns.

Mayfield has had some exchanges with Cowherd on social media and said that the radio host needs to be “put in his place.”

“He’s supposed to bring out facts and he chooses to put out irrational opinions,” Mayfield told Complex Sports. “People can say what they want, they can say I’m not really supposed to comment on this, but a liar is a liar and a guy that is really just full of it needs to be put in his place.”

Baker Mayfield Taking Different Approach to Offseason

Maybe the Mayfield of years past would respond to Cowherd with a clever quip. But entering his crucial third season, he has bigger things to worry about. This year Mayfield is going to let his playing do the talking.

“It’s just time to work, do our thing, instead of talking about it,” Mayfield said Wednesday during a video press conference. “This is the first media thing I’ve done, just because there’s no need to be talking about it.

“Right now, it’s moving in silence, which is fine with me,” Mayfield added. “That’s how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage. Get back to the fundamentals to where I can accomplish the goals when the season comes around.”

After garnering some MVP hype in the preseason following a record-setting rookie year, Mayfield finished his second NFL season with 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%). Mayfield is confident he’ll be able to turn it around under new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“I think it matches up very nicely,” Mayfield said of Stefanski’s offensive scheme. “Being in control, getting checks in the run game, just being efficient. Last year was not a great year for turnovers, but I have always prided myself on not turning the ball over. … Where we do take our shots, it has to be smart decisions. There’s nothing wrong with throwing an incompletion every once in a while. Scheme-wise, how [Stefanski] is coaching it — I think it’s going to be a great fit.”

