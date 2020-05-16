Jarvis Landry Mentoring Browns Rookie Receiver

The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best wide receiver combo in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. However, there’s not proven depth behind the two stars.

The team re-signed Rashard Higgins to hopefully occupy the No. 3 wide receiver spot, but there’s also a chance that Donvoan Peoples-Jones, the Browns sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, could slide into the role.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield invited his pass-catchers to Texas to work out with him, including Higgins, tight ends Austin Hooper and David Njoku and Damion Ratley.

Per my intel: Higgins, Ratley, Njoku, and more down at Camp Baker in Austin, Texas working out. — Football Chopz (@Pchopz_) May 14, 2020

Beckham and Landry are still rehabbing from injuries so are not at “Camp Baker,” but neither is Peoples-Jones, who appears to be getting some one-on-one mentoring from Landry. ESPN’s Jake Trotter reported that the rookie has been in Florida working out with Landry this offseason.

Donovan Peoples-Jones is in Ft. Lauderdale working out with Jarvis https://t.co/VrTliam7cO — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) May 15, 2020

Jarvis Landry Good Mentor for Browns Rookie

Landry is a good guy to work from and had some unprecedented success to start his career. No other wide receiver in NFL history had more receptions through their first five seasons in the league.

Landry had spent his first four season in Miami before being traded to the Browns for a pair of draft picks — a 2018 fourth-rounder and seventh-round pick this year. That was a bargain bin price for a wide receiver with elite talent and unlike anyone Cleveland currently had on its roster. Landry’s ridiculous stats were evidence of that.

In 2017, Landry had more receiving touchdowns (9) than the entire Browns roster had (7) — albeit the Browns were coming off a ill-fated winless season. He also was also just behind on receptions, tallying 112 during his final Pro Bowl year as a Dolphin, compared to 134 for the Browns pass-catchers, according to NFL Research.

In his first year with the Browns, Landry led the team with in every major receiving category but touchdowns. He collected 976 yards and 81 catches, which were 25 more than the next closest (Antonio Callaway at 56). He also led the team with a whopping 149 targets.

Last season Landry made the Pro Bowl again, leading the team with a career-high 1,174 yards. He also snagged six touchdown grabs.

In all, Landry has racked up 6,188 yards and 32 touchdowns in his career, while recording 564 receptions — a number that puts him in a league of his own.

Browns Excited to Work With Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones was the top wide receiver in the country in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports.com, but didn’t put up the numbers expected during his time at Michigan. He’s athletically gifted and has potential, but slid to the sixth round, where the Browns were more than happy to pick him up.

“With Donovan, we got a player that has played outside and inside,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in a post-draft conference call. “I think there is versatility with this player in terms of where you can play him in the formation. Having return ability and having a history in the return game helps. I do think he has the physical skillset to be a special teamer. There is a lot this kid can do. Then, it is going to be a matter of him showing it to us.”

Peoples-Jones is excited to get his shot in the NFL working alongside Beckham and Landry.

“Personally, I love competition. Personally I rise when the competition rises,” Peoples-Jones said. “Those are two of the best receivers in the NFL. I am so thankful for this opportunity to come to Cleveland. I really can not wait.”

READ NEXT: Former Coach Rips Browns Rumored Russell Wilson Trade