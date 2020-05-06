Joe Schobert Speaks Out After Quote Shading Browns

The Cleveland Browns were not willing to pay the price to keep linebacker Joe Schobert around, letting the team’s top tackler two of the last three seasons walk in free agency.

Schobert made 133 tackles last season, leading the Browns. He also snagged four interceptions and collected a pair of sacks. It was his third season in a row with triple-digit tackles, totaling 104 in 2018 and 144 during a Pro Bowl campaign in 2017.

The former Wisconsin All-American and Big Ten Linebacker of the Year was taken in the fourth round of the 2016 draft by the Browns and turned out to be a bright spot in a dark era for the franchise. During Schobert’s first two years, the Browns went 1-31.

Schobert Disputes Reporter’s Tweet

Schobert landed in Jacksonville on a five-year contract with $22.5 million guaranteed. The deal is worth a total of $53.75 million. Schobert met with the Jacksonville media on a videoconference Tuesday afternoon and a tidbit put on Twitter from 1010XL.com reporter Hays Carlyon made some noise.

Joe Schobert says he wanted to win so he left Cleveland for the #Jaguars. Stop laughing. — Hays Carlyon (@HaysCarlyon) May 5, 2020

Schobert quickly responded once Browns fans caught wind of the tweet.

“Yeah… not what I said,” Schobert wrote. “I said I wanted to prove myself with the Jags and help turn team into a perennial playoff team and competitor in AFC.”

The quote on the Jaguars official site in a story about working from a distance reads a little closer to what Schobert reflected.

“I want to prove I can be part of winning franchise,” Schobert said. “I want to be able to change the culture into a traditional winning culture, to be able to be a team that can go to the playoffs year after year and be one of the more successful teams in the AFC and competing for titles every year.”

Yeah… not what I said, I said I wanted to prove myself with the Jags and help turn team into a perennial playoff team and competitor in AFC. https://t.co/qmX63fQRXF — Joe Schobert (@TheSchoGoesOn53) May 5, 2020

Carlyon later tweeted out the full quote, as transcribed from the team that read: “I come from a franchise where I didn’t play in the playoffs. I was 1-31 my first two seasons; that was my record. I just want to prove that I can be a part of a winning franchise, a winning organization.”

Schobert didn’t say anything untrue and Browns fans really can’t blame him there.

Browns Relying on Youthful Linebackers

The Browns are relying on unproven talent at the linebacker position. Cleveland signed linebacker B.J. Goodson, but the former Packer is far from a proven starter. Goodson played 254 snaps last season on defense in Green Bay and also contributed on special teams. He started nine of his 15 games with the Packers, finishing with 37 tackles.

Browns former fifth-round pick Mack Wilson is also slated to be a starter. Wilson was forced into action after an injury to veteran Christian Kirksey, and the Alabama product performed admirably. In 14 starts, Wilson racked up 82 total tackles from his inside linebacker spot to go with an interception and sack.

Wilson and Schobert had a great relationship during the year, often showing off their chemistry on social media. Following the news that Schobert would likely be heading to a new team, Wilson gave him a shoutout.

