Browns’ Karl Joseph Appears to Throw Shade at Raiders

The Cleveland Browns shored up its secondary this offseason, bringing in former Raiders first-round pick Karl Joesph to hold down one of the safety spots.

Joseph, who was the 14th overall pick in 2016, signed a one-year deal with the Browns, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, so he’s very much in a prove-it year with the team as he will hit the open market again next season.

Joseph did not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Raiders and appeared to reference that while speaking to the Browns official site on his decision to sign with Cleveland.

“I just thought it was the perfect fit for me, with the new regime, coach (Kevin Stefanski) and (Berry),” Joseph said. “When I talked with Mr. Berry, he sounded excited for me to be a part of the team. That was big for me. I wanted to go somewhere where I felt wanted and where I felt like I was going to be appreciated.”

Karl Joseph Excited to Work With Joe Woods

Joseph had started at least eight games every season while with the Raiders, including nine his rookie year. Last season, Joseph had started all nine games before a foot injury ended his season.