Browns’ Karl Joseph Appears to Throw Shade at Raiders

The Cleveland Browns shored up its secondary this offseason, bringing in former Raiders first-round pick Karl Joesph to hold down one of the safety spots.
Joseph, who was the 14th overall pick in 2016, signed a one-year deal with the Browns, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, so he’s very much in a prove-it year with the team as he will hit the open market again next season.
Joseph did not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Raiders and appeared to reference that while speaking to the Browns official site on his decision to sign with Cleveland.
“I just thought it was the perfect fit for me, with the new regime, coach (Kevin Stefanski) and (Berry),” Joseph said. “When I talked with Mr. Berry, he sounded excited for me to be a part of the team. That was big for me. I wanted to go somewhere where I felt wanted and where I felt like I was going to be appreciated.”
Karl Joseph Excited to Work With Joe Woods
Joseph had started at least eight games every season while with the Raiders, including nine his rookie year. Last season, Joseph had started all nine games before a foot injury ended his season.
In 41 career starts, Joseph has 236 total tackles, four interceptions and 15 passes defended. His coverage skills could use work, but Joseph is a solid in the box safety that isn’t scared to make a tackle.
While he’s left behind the team behind who drafted him, Joseph is confident he can get on track with the Browns under defensive coordinator Joe Woods.
“I think I’m coming into the right situation, the right coaching staff,” Joseph said. “I love the defense, and coach Woods is a (defensive backs) kind of guy. I think that’s big whenever you have a defensive coordinator that’s a DB guy. That’s big for the secondary.”
Browns Secondary Will be Youthful
Joseph is expected to start at strong safety, opposite of Grant Delpit — the Browns second-round pick out of LSU this season. Young gun corners Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams will hold down the corner spots. Kevin Johnson
Delpit won the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. He was an unanimous first-team All-American in 2018 and followed this year with second-team All-American honors after notching 65 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups for the undefeated, national champion Tigers.
Delpit made a big statement about the Browns secondary, showing major confidence in the unit he’s joining.
“Without a doubt. Top dogs in the NFL,” Delpit said. “We are coming in with that swagger, with that mentality and really a dog mentality – pun intended. I think that we are going to have the best secondary in the NFL with Greedy, (CB) Denzel (Ward). I am coming in with that mentality and win as a team and defense.
“The best. You can headline it, all caps.”
READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield Assembling Browns Teammates in Texas?