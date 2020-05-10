Browns Will Do Due Diligence on Recently Released Pro Bowl Guard

The Cleveland Browns have been clear that they will be aggressive in their efforts to improve the roster, so the team will likely take a good, hard look at recently released New Orleans Saints guard Larry Warford.

Warford was released by the Saints this week in a cap-saving move, clearing more than $7 million in space for a player who wasn’t even locked into a starting role on the line. The Saints will likely rely on first-round draft pick Cesar Ruiz to fill the hole left by Warford, who had made the Pro Bowl the last three seasons.

“These last 3 years with the Saints have been nothing but a blessing,” Warford said in a tweet saying goodbye. “The team, the city, and the fans have given me an experience I won’t forget. New Orleans is something different. Thank you all for everything!!”

The Browns are expected to have Wyatt Teller and Drew Forbes compete for the starting right guard spot, opposite of Pro Bowler Joel Bitonio on the other side. Cleveland has the cap room to bring in a perennial power like Warford, but it would come down to if the team felt the 6-foot-3, 333-pound veteran would fit head coach Kevin Stefanski’s wide zone scheme.

Here’s what cleveland.com Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot had to say about the Browns interest in Warford:

“You can rest assured that GM Andrew Berry will leave no stone unturned in his bid to upgrade the talent on this roster, and Warford could probably be plugged in immediately as the starting right guard. Quite often, these things come down to money — right player at the right price. The Browns still have plenty of cap space to sign a mid-priced player such as Warford, and they’ll do it if it makes sense.”

Browns Will be Opportunistic With Remaining Free Agents

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has also been adamant that the Browns will not be hesitant to add talent if the opportunity presents itself.

“We’ll be opportunistic across the roster. And we do want to be responsible balancing both the short-term and long-term planning,” Berry said on 92.3 The Fan following the draft. “But if there’s something out there that ends up making sense — whether it’s a free agent acquisition or trade acquisition — we will do that really at any position on the 90-man roster. We don’t play for another four months so there are plenty of opportunities to continue to improve the team. The offseason doesn’t stop after that draft, so that will certainly be our mindset.”

Berry has proved that strategy with his moves in free agency so far, bringing in tight end Austin Hooper and offensive tackle Jack Conklin to fill holes on the roster.

Browns Have Already Beefed up Offensive Line

Conklin was the first big addition to the offensive line in Cleveland this offseason and the next was first-round pick Jedrick Wills out of Alabama.

There was speculation that the Browns could trade out of the No. 10 spot and take a tackle later in the draft, or possibly make a move for Washington Redskins veteran Trent Williams, who was a long-time target for the team dating back to last season. But the Browns had their pick of Wills, Mekhi Becton or Tristan Wirfs and knew exactly who they wanted.

“There are a lot of things I like about this kid. He has played a bunch of games down there at Alabama,” head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters following the pick. “I liked his makeup. I like his tenacity, his toughness, his intelligence, and then not to mention that he is a scheme fit for our team. Great movement skills. Plays with a nastiness. I think we got a winner, and I think we got the right person. I keep coming back to it and it is the truth: just trying to get some good players in here and some good people, and he fits the bill.”

