Browns Coordinator Sheds Light on Olivier Vernon’s Future

The Cleveland Browns have been in hot pursuit of free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney this offseason, but the former No. 1 overall pick has yet to make a decision on his future.

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods has seen the obvious impact Clowney can have on a game and carries a large amount of respect for him. However, Woods is focused firmly on who Cleveland currently has under contract.

“Obviously, he has been a really good player in this league, a great pass rusher when he was in Houston in Seattle,” Woods said on a Zoom call Thursday. “Just really affects the game. To be honest with you, that is really a question you have to ask (GM) Andrew (Berry). I read the articles, too. I see him linked to us, Tennessee and see all these teams. Really, right now, I am really focused on coaching the guys we have.”

Joe Woods on DE Olivier Vernon: He’s Ready to Go

There’s been quite a bit of speculation that if the Browns were to sign Clowney, it would likely trigger the team to cut veteran Olivier Vernon, who is due $15.25 million next season — the highest number on the defensive side of the ball. However, Woods was very complimentary of Vernon and how he has worked back from a sprained knee that hampered his first season in Cleveland.

“He’s ready to go. We just had an honest conversation, and he’s been great. He’s 100 percent attendance (in the offseason program), in all the meetings, he’s been there and he is speaking up,” Woods said. “I know he’s done really well on his tests. He scored 100 percent on a lot of them. I just think for him, he really wants to just come back this year, play healthy and just show everybody what he’s capable of doing. So far, he’s been great.”

#Browns DC Joe Woods on DE Olivier Vernon: He's ready to go. He's been great. 100 percent attendance in meetings. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) May 28, 2020

Vernon had 26 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits last season. He’s missed 15 games over the past three years, but was named a Pro Bowler with the Giants in 2018 after collecting seven sacks in 11 games.

Both Vernon and Clowney are a gamble at this point in terms of health, so the question would be if the Browns are willing to give Clowney an extra few million dollars (he’s seeking between $17-20 million) on a possible one-year deal to hold down the starting spot opposite Myles Garret, who will be due a big extension of his own soon.

More #Browns DC Joe Woods on D-ends: Had honest conversation with Olivier Vernon, and he's been great. 100 percent attendance in virtual meetings. He's ready to go. We think Adrian Clayborn can play inside, outside and three downs. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) May 28, 2020

Browns Offered Jadeveon Clowney Biggest Deal Yet

Last year with the Seattle Seahawks, Clowney suffered a core muscle injury in Week 10, which he had surgery on this offseason. He played in 13 games — starting 11 — notching just three sacks and 31 tackles. That production has hurt his value in free agency, but no matter how close the Browns get to Clowney’s target number, there’s a sentiment that he may not want to play in Cleveland at all.

Adam Schefter, on The Next Level on @ESPNCleveland today, had this to say about DE Jadeveon Clowney and the Browns @AdamSchefter @egoldie80: pic.twitter.com/d3URysUQ7M — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) May 27, 2020

“It’s the richest offer on the table and he hasn’t taken it. So why is that?,” Schefter said during the radio appearance. “I don’t know. Is that not wanting to be in that city? Is that a lack of belief in the organization? I don’t know what it is. But there’s no doubt that Cleveland has offered the most money to date. For whatever reason he has not been willing to take it so far. That doesn’t mean that it couldn’t change, but it hasn’t change just yet.”

