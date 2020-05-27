Carlos Hyde Turned Down Larger Offer From AFC Contender: Report

Carlos Hyde is the latest Seahawks signing, but the running back turned down a more lucrative deal earlier in free agency. Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson told ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton that Hyde turned down a two-year, $10 million deal from the Texans.

“.@AaronWilson_NFL tells @JohnClaytonNFL on @710ESPNSeattle that Carlos Hyde turned down a 2-year/$10M deal with the Texans earlier in the offseason before agreeing with the Seahawks on Friday,” ESPN 710 Seattle’s Curtis Rogers tweeted.

The Texans acquired former Cardinals running back David Johnson, so Hyde’s offer was likely on the table before they made the deal. It is unlikely that this offer was still available when Hyde agreed to terms with the Seahawks. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Hyde’s deal with the Seahawks’ is a one-year, $4 million contract if certain incentives are met. Some were surprised to see Hyde’s salary given the current running back market, but it is less than half of the reported amount that the Texans initially offered.

Hyde Underwent Offseason Shoulder Surgery

Hyde is coming off his first 1,000 yards rushing season playing in all 16 games for the Texans. According to NFL Network’s Mike Silver, Hyde played through a torn labrum last season and had offseason surgery to repair his shoulder.

“More on Carlos Hyde, who signed with the @Seahawks today: In February, the RB underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. Hyde played through the injury throughout 2019 for the Texans and exacerbated it in the playoff defeat to the Chiefs,” Silver noted on Twitter.

Hyde notched 245 carries for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry in 2019.

Carson Is Still Expected to be the Seahawks’ Lead Running Back

Hyde gives the Seahawks a bit of insurance behind Chris Carson, but Seattle has emphasized that they expect him to be ready for the start of the season. All indications are that Carson will once again be the Seahawks’ feature back, but he is coming off a significant hip injury. Rashaad Penny is likely to start the season on the PUP list meaning he would be out of action for at least the first six games.

The addition of Hyde gives the Seahawks a running back that can spell Carson as well as an experienced runner in case injuries once again hit the position. Earlier this offseason, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted that the team wanted to add depth at running back.

“We have to make sure that we have enough depth,” Carroll told Sports Illustrated. “Chris should be absolutely fine. We won’t overdue it with him, he’s had two great back-to-back seasons. We’re going to take care of him throughout all the way to game time when it comes up, so that means we’ve got some spots available for guys to compete for, so we’ll see how that goes.”

Prior to his lone season with the Texans, Hyde spent time with the 49ers and Browns. It will be interesting to see how the Seahawks utilize Carson and Hyde given how much running the football is a priority in the offense.

