Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes the ‘Closest Thing’ to Michael Jordan, Says Analyst

ESPN’s 10-episode docuseries “The Last Dance” reignited a love of 90s era basketball and of course debates about whether it solidifies Michael Jordan as the greatest to ever play the game. While basketball fans argue that LeBron James might be the modern audience’s Jordan, one analyst believes Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the closest thing to the six-time NBA champion.

"I know this isn't going to be popular, but I believe @PatrickMahomes is the closest thing the NFL has to Michael Jordan…" — @PSchrags And here are his 5 reasons why. @ArrowheadPride pic.twitter.com/c1ifkpicCS — GMFB (@gmfb) May 19, 2020

“Good Morning Football” commentator Peter Schrager made the comparison Sunday following the finale of the program, giving Arrowhead Pride five reasons as to why he came to this conclusion. In addition to silencing his critics early on, Schrager argues the Texas Tech product also overcame tribulations of previous failures, saves his best moments for the big stage, has great visual cues and finally, boasts some of the most impressive intensity he’s seen from any player in the NFL.

Considering Mahomes has already captured league MVP honors, a Super Bowl title and countless amount of records in just three professional seasons, Schrager might be on to something.

Mahomes Seems to Agree, According to His Tweets

It didn’t take long for Mahomes to notice those likening him to His Airness. On Sunday night, during and after episodes nine and ten, the 24-year-old was actively retweeting teammates and analysts engaging in the same discussion, Schrager included. Check out some of the ones that caught his eye:

@PatrickMahomes I’m watching the #TheLastDance .. What you think about going back to back? 🏆🏆 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) May 18, 2020

Absolute savage. Prolly some kinda ish a dude would think to himself on an 11 step drop on 3rd and 15

🤷🏼‍♂️ — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 18, 2020

He has a while to go until he matches Jordan in championships, but looks like Mahomes is ready for the challenge. Fans have already been introduced to the no-look pass, incredible third-down conversions and unforgettable touchdown throws, but it appears there’s plenty more still to come from Number 15. For Chiefs fans across the country and worldwide, this brewing dynasty has been a long time coming.

Mahomes to Headline Texas Tech Commencement

While this year’s Texas Tech graduates won’t be able to celebrate in person, they’ll at least be able to hear from one of the most successful alums in recent times. On Friday, University President Lawrence Schovanec announced that Mahomes would be the 2020 commencement speaker.

President Schovanec’s statement reads: “Patrick’s story and his rise to stardom, both here at Texas Tech and in the NFL, have been a great source of pride for Red Raiders and an inspiration for thousands. During that rise, Patrick has never wavered from the lessons learned from his family, coaches and his time as a student-athlete at Texas Tech, displaying class, humility and a competitive fire to be the best. We are very pleased and grateful that he will address our May 2020 graduates who have persevered in spite of unique challenges to earn their degree.”

Catch Mahomes in action during the live stream of the Texas Tech commencement at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 23.