Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Named Texas Tech 2020 Commencement Speaker

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming home … sort of. The Super Bowl MVP will virtually address the 2020 graduating class of Texas Tech University, his alma mater and the place where his career began.

“Patrick’s story and his rise to stardom, both here at Texas Tech and in the NFL, have been a great source of pride for Red Raiders and an inspiration for thousands,” Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said in a press release Friday. “During that rise, Patrick has never wavered from the lessons learned from his family, coaches and his time as a student-athlete at Texas Tech, displaying class, humility and a competitive fire to be the best. We are very pleased and grateful that he will address our May 2020 graduates who have persevered in spite of unique challenges to earn their degree.”

Traditional commencement ceremonies are just one of the thousand things affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Instead of canceling the celebrations altogether, universities across the world are instead taking the festivities online, electing to still celebrate the hard work of undergraduate and graduate scholars.

Interested in what sort of knowledge the new face of the NFL will impart on the Class of 2020? Tune in to the live stream of the Texas Tech commencement at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 23.