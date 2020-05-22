Chiefs CEO Confirms When Patrick Mahomes Extension Talks Will Begin

In just three seasons in the league, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already cemented himself as one of the best to throw a football. After deciding to exercise their fifth-year option on the reigning Super Bowl MVP, Kansas City’s front office is making sure he brings many more titles to Arrowhead Stadium in the future.

Speaking on a Facebook Live event with Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Thursday, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt provided an update on when fans can expect to see headlines of a finalized extension for MVPat.

The negotiations are something we’ll be getting into this summer. But what he has said and what we’ve said, both sides is, he wants to be a Kansas City Chief for life, and that’s our mentality as well. We want him to play his entire career in Kansas City, and that’s what we’re going to be shooting for.

Per 105.3 The Fan, the 24-year-old is currently set to count approximately $5.3 million against the salary cap in 2020 on the fourth year of his rookie deal. Given the contributions he’s made since joining the Chiefs in 2017, the likelihood that Mahomes will become the highest-paid QB in NFL history is high.

Hunt on What No. 15 Means to the Chiefs

Toting his leadership qualities, sensational passes and locker room charisma, Hunt continued to pile on the Mahomes praise, which shouldn’t come as a surprise for anyone who has seen the former Texas Tech star in action.

Hunt explained: “In terms of special qualities, the thing that really struck me in 2018, the first year that he became a full-time starter for us, was his leadership ability. We knew he had these special physical gifts. We had seen him on the practice field. We’d seen the no-look throws. We had seen the 70-yard bombs, all that stuff – I’m not sure we had seen the left-handed throw but maybe. But anyhow, we knew we had that. But the pleasant surprise was what a great leader he was at age 23. An NFL locker room is a very difficult place to come into as a young player and lead, but it was very evident that the entire team was looking up to him in his first year as a starter – and of course that carried over into this past season.

“He has a tremendous amount of humility going back to what I said about leadership qualities. So he’s very humble on one hand and very competitive on the other and his teammates all respect him and want to play for him and with him.”

Mahomes to Address Texas Tech Grads

We all know Mahomes the superstar on the field. On Saturday, many will be introduced to Mahomes the public speaker. The Oakley ambassador is set to deliver the commencement address to Texas Tech’s Class of 2020.

You can catch the live stream of the Texas Tech commencement at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 23.

