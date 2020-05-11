UFC Star Conor McGregor’s Latest ‘Guarantee’ Stuns Industry

UFC superstar Conor McGregor unloaded a series of hard-hitting tweets on Monday in a shocking tirade that detailed his thoughts about UFC 249 and how the Irishman believes he fits into the new look 155-pound division.

Most shockingly, though, McGregor guaranteed that he’d be the next fighter to climb inside the cage against new UFC interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje.

“Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game. Guarantee it,” McGregor posted via Twitter.

The fans make the sport!

Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my fucking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them.

Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game.

Guarantee it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Gaethje was a late replacement opponent for Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 after the COVID-19 outbreak sidelined UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But Gaethje was ready and willing to take on “El Cucuy” anyway, so UFC matchmakers made the fight happen and put its interim 155-pound belt up for grabs for the event.

Gaethje pulled off the shocking upset. The American smashed Ferguson for five rounds until he broke the 36-year-old’s orbital bone, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

In the end, Ferguson simply had no answer for the onslaught that Gaethje brought into the cage that night in Jacksonville, Florida.

By the end of the fight, Gaethje had pulled off the biggest and best win of his MMA career.

Now, McGregor seems to believe that he’ll be the one to get Gaethje next inside the UFC’s Octagon.

Nevermind UFC president Dana White guaranteeing the winner of Ferguson-Gaethje would fight Nurmagomedov next.

Nevermind what Gaethje said right after he beat Ferguson.

“Khabib is the best in the world. … He’s 28-0, and there’s no other challenge I want right now,” Gaethje said.

Nevermind what Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on Monday.

“He had his chance for that, and he picked Cowboy [in January]. He picked the easier fight. The two kings of the division are going to fight in Khabib and Justin. Conor can be the co-main event,” Abdelaziz said per ESPN.

Justin Gaethje's manager Ali Abdelaziz on Conor McGregor calling to fight Justin: "He had his chance for that, and he picked Cowboy [in January]. He picked the easier fight. The two kings of the division are going to fight in Khabib and Justin. Conor can be the co-main event." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 11, 2020

McGregor is the premier superstar in MMA, and he knows it.

So if McGregor truly believes he has the inside track to facing Gaethje next, it’s hard to argue against the Irishman having the power to make what he wants to happen.

Because McGregor is the biggest and most popular brand name the company has to offer.

Heck, McGregor is the most popular active fighter in all of combat sports put together.

So McGregor’s shocking guarantee that he’ll get his hands on Gaethje next might seem a little out of left-field at first glance, but after a little more thinking it seems more than just reasonable to believe he might be right.

In fact, it seems guaranteed to happen.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Tony Ferguson Dances in Hospital With Broken Skull [WATCH]

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson