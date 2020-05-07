Andy Dalton Sent Text Message to Dak Prescott After Joining Cowboys

Publicly, through four days on the job, Andy Dalton has said all the right things about Dak Prescott. Behind the scenes, the new Dallas Cowboys quarterback is also doing right by the incumbent starter.

Or so he says.

“I sent him a text, reaching out. That’s been about it. …I just told him I’m excited to be here, and I’m going to help in any way that I can,” Dalton revealed Wednesday during an introductory conference call with Dallas media, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.



Dalton did not go into detail regarding Prescott’s reply to his message. But it was purportedly a positive response. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill reported Prescott “texted back in appreciation” to the former Bengal’s friendly overtures. SI.com’s Mike Fisher suggested the same.

Yes, Dak received the text and communicated back with @andydalton14 :) https://t.co/erf2bv2YSf — fishsports (@fishsports) May 6, 2020

Figuratively, this is the statement Dalton wanted to deliver amid his first Cowboys press conference: It’s entirely Prescott’s team, and the 32-year-old simply is there to aid the franchise-tagged passer “as much as I can.”