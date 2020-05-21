NFL Insiders Squash ‘Definitely’ Untrue Rumor Surrounding Prescott, Cowboys

“To clarify any recent speculation on Dak Prescott’s contract negotiations: there have been no discussions on other scenarios other than the Cowboys wanting a longer deal and Prescott wanting a shorter deal, per source,” Schefter tweeted.

As did WFAA’s Mike Leslie, who reaffirmed that roadblocked negotiations between the Cowboys and Prescott remain centered around length, not necessarily value.

#Cowboys front office source says no recent progress has been made in the negotiations with QB Dak Prescott. But that’s not a new development. Source confirms the main issue at hand is years on the deal — Dak wants 4 yrs, Cowboys want 5. Still plenty of time — 55 days til 7/15 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 21, 2020

Background on Simms’ Report

Nobody confuses the son of Phil for a reputable news-breaker, such as the aforementioned insiders who indirectly called out Simms’ sources. The latter is more talking head than reporter, and it evidently came out in the wash.

Nevertheless, according to Simms, Prescott rebuffed the proposal that would have made him the highest-paid signal-caller in league history — $175 million over five years, or $35 million annually.

If (and it’s a big “if”) Prescott were to ink a five-year deal, the Cowboys’ preference, he’s supposedly seeking an unprecedented incentivization.

“From what I know of the situation, and I know from some people who are in the know that he’s been offered five years, $175 million,” Simms told 105.3 The Fan’s “K & C Masterpiece” on Tuesday, via Sports Illustrated. “He wants a four-year deal. If they do agree to a five-year deal they would like a really big number at the end of that fifth year to cover their butts for what the market might be at the position five years from now. And I’ve heard he’s asking for somewhere like north of $45 million in that fifth year.”

SI.com’s Mike Fisher previously reported that Dallas’ five-year, $35 million-annual offer included $106 million in guarantees. Worth $175 million in total value, Prescott would dwarf Atlanta QB Matt Ryan’s league-leading $150 million pact. However, the rumored guarantees would fall short of Los Angeles QB Jared Goff’s record-setting $110 million.

The sides have until July 15 to reach an accord or Prescott will be forced to play the 2020 campaign on his $31.4 million exclusive franchise tag, which he’s also yet to sign.

Under the tag scenario, the team would need to offer Prescott at least $37.68 million in 2021 — a 20-percent increase in salary — to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent next March, per the terms of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

