Jerry Jones at ‘No Better Place’ as Cowboys Re-Open Team Facility [LOOK]

He’s baaaaack … in the building.

For the first time since mid-March, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sat behind his desk at The Star as the NFL permitted team facilities to re-open Tuesday.

The Cowboys were one of several clubs that met local and state requirements for non-essential businesses shuttered by the coronavirus. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was among the first of his field to undo lockdown measures he enacted to combat the pandemic.

In a video posted to the Cowboys’ official website, Jones is shown participating in a virtual owners meeting with his league counterparts.