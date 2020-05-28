McCarthy Shares Reason He’s ‘Very Impressed’ with New Cowboys QB Andy Dalton

If this were a normal offseason, with Dak Prescott temporarily out of the picture, Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Andy Dalton would be assuming first-string practice reps. But it’s not a normal offseason, so, like everyone else, he’s limited to socially-distanced, Zoom-held classroom work.

Dalton, though, is already paying the sort of dividends Dallas envisioned after signing him to an incentivized one-year, $7 million pact. The former longtime Cincinnati Bengals starter is aiding a Prescott-less room that includes rookie seventh-rounder Ben DiNucci and 2019 practice-squadder Clayton Thorson.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“He’s part of the quarterback group,” McCarthy said Wednesday of Dalton, per the Dallas Morning News. “It’s been good. He brings a ton of experience, very impressed with his knowledge base and understanding.”

Dalton brings with him a decade-long resume punctuated by more than 31,500 career passing yards and 70 regular-season victories. There’s a reason McCarthy lauded his experience, and that’s because it’s central to installing the 2020 offense.

No Organized Team Activities (OTAs) or minicamps, typically staggered throughout May and June, means no hands-on assimilation of the system. No assimilation puts the club behind the figurative eight ball. This is a nightmare scenario for a brand new coaching staff, compounded by Prescott’s pseudo-holdout in protest of his contract (or lack thereof).

Dalton has proven in short order to be a pillar for McCarthy, who’s counting on his ilk to make the Jason Garrett-era transition as seamless as reasonably possible.

“I’m excited because this is probably going to be the most experienced team I’ve coached, so we’ll definitely rely on that,” he said, per The Athletic.

Dalton knew what he was getting into upon touching pen to paper. He immediately resigned himself to a No. 2 role, hoping to mentor Dak and his disciples while rehabbing his own value to re-test on the open market next March.

And as some paint in somber tones regarding starter Prescott’s status with the organization, his coach sees the proverbial canvas as half-full.

“He’s involved in a business situation and I have full confidence he will be ready to go,” McCarthy told reporters Wednesday, via the Dallas Morning News. “There’s been communication. This is the way these business situations go sometimes and you respect that and have all the confidence it will work out.”

McCarthy has been all-in on Prescott from the day he arrived at Jerry Jones’ lair. The former Super Bowl-winning Packers head man declared that Dallas’ offense will revolve around the two-time Pro Bowler, whom he “definitely” considers a franchise QB.

With a franchise failsafe — if such a thing exists — allowing his superiors to sleep a little easier.

As expected.

