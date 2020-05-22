Canadian Boxer Daren Zenner, Who Was Once Ranked 7th in the World, Dies at 48

Daren Zenner, the Canadian boxer with 27 wins during his career, has died suddenly. Zenner was ranked 7th in the world at one point in his career. Zenner fought his first professional bout in 1990. His retirement came in 2000.

According to his obituary, Zenner died on May 13, 2020. He was 48 years old. Zenner would have turned 49 on May 30. His passing is described as “sudden.” Zenner is survived by his four daughters.

Daren Zenner & Moses Lewis

Zenner grew up in Bezanson, a hamlet in northern Alberta, 250 miles east of Edmonton. According to an article written by Zenner’s mother, Wanda, for the website Discover Bezanson, Zenner was a track-and-field athlete, as well as a basketball, hockey and fastball player in his youth. Wanda Zenner writes that it was Zenner’s grandfather, who had boxed in the army, who turned his grandson on to boxing. As a result, the family turned their family garage into a boxing gym. Wanda Zimmer said that her son fought his first ever boxing match at the age of 14.

Zenner won a gold medal at the Alberta Winter Games in 1988. Following that victory, Zenner moved to Edmonton to begin professional training.

Zenner fought his first professional fight in July 1990. Zenner moved to the Bronx, New York, in 1991 to continue his professional training. Over a 12 month period between October 1994 and October 1995, Zenner won the USBA Regional Super Middelweight Championship, the Westchester USBA Championship and the New York State Super MIddleweight Championship.

Zenner adopted an orthodox stance during his career, according to his Box Rec profile.

Daren Zenner & Dominick Carter

Over the course of his career, Zenner fought 33 times, winning 27 with 19 knockouts. In December 1997, Zenner fought in a major fight for the WBO Light Heavyweight Title against champion Dariusz Michaelczewski in Hamburg, Germany. The fight was stopped in the 6th round due to cuts.

Zenner’s final fight was a victory over Robert Thomas in July 2000 in Covington, Tennessee.

Daren Zenner vs Norman Bell

Following retirement, Zenner moved to Long Island and began a career of real estate investment, according to his obituary. From there, Zenner moved to Florida before relocating to home to Canada. A 2017 press release announced that Zenner had started a new marketing compant, dtzMedia. The company promised to help businesses appear on the first page of Google as well as securing 10,000 Twitter followers.

Zenner’s obituary ends by saying:

Daren had trained and had been in the company of some of the greatest talents in the boxing industry – Sugar Ray Leonard, Buster Douglas, Mike Tyson, Roger Mayweather, Arturo Gatti and Evander Holyfield to name a few.

In January 1995, Zenner fought Tony Thornton in Philadelphia. Thornton’s trainer, Wesley Mouzon, described Zenner was a “tough, plodding fight with a big right hand.” Thornton would go on to win the fight via knockout.

