Carson Wentz Tops 3 Super Bowl MVP QBs on Forbes’ Richest List

Carson Wentz’s arm strength and durability are often topics of debate. His bank account, not so much.

Prior to the 2019 season, the Eagles quarterback signed a four-year contract extension valued at $128 million. He’s entrenched as the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future no matter how good Jalen Hurts looks in the preseason. Wentz is also one of the richest athletes in the world, according to Forbes magazine. They ranked him No. 10 on their annual list of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes and calculated his total earnings at $59.1 million ($55.1 million in salary and winnings, plus $4 million in endorsements).

Wentz’s wealth shouldn’t really come as a shock after looking over the financials of his contract. What may come as a surprise is the people that he is wealthier than, including future Hall-of-Famers Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers. Those three Super Bowl MVPs ranked lower on Forbes’ list, with Brady valued at $45 million and Brees at $44.8 million and Rodgers at $30.1 million.

The top four highest-paid athletes were all European soccer stars as Lakers star LeBron James ($88.2 million) landed as the top American athlete. Other stars of note included Stephen Curry ($74.4 million), Tiger Woods ($62.3 million), Conor McGregor ($48 million), and Serena Williams ($36 million). One total shocker: Kirk Cousins. The Vikings quarterback was listed one spot ahead of Wentz and valued at $60.5 million.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is the highest paid NFL player for the period of June 1, 2019-June 1, 2020, making $60.5M, via @Forbes. https://t.co/YRQ4EN1ycw — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 29, 2020

Wentz Welcomes Pressure Attached to Hefty Contract

Wentz has proven in his four-year career that he thrives under pressure, on and off the field.

His incredible play down the stretch last season, without much help at the wide receiver position, earned the Eagles a division crown and put him back in the MVP conversation. Wentz’s poignant words on Thursday night in the wake of the George Floyd tragedy put him on the map in an entirely different way.

Wentz is the face of the franchise and he welcomes that pressure. It’s something he talked about immediately after signing his $128 million contract extension.

“I’ve said this in the past, but when you sign up to play this game, you’re welcoming that pressure,” Wentz told reporters. “That’s just a part of it, no matter what’s happened in the past, no matter what’s expected of you in the future, there’s always that pressure. So, for me, that’s not going to change how I prepare, how I focus, how I go and compete every game.”

It’s one thing to say it and another to actually do it. Wentz never let the outside noise bog him down.

“You just got to kind of block it out a little bit and just keeping doing what you know how to do, and that’s getting better every single day,” Wentz said. “Like I said, the pressure is always going to be there, so never let it bog me down.”

