ESPN Talker Rips Carson Wentz, Defends Dak Prescott

If anything has become clear over the last four years, it’s either people love Carson Wentz or they hate him. There isn’t much middle ground.

Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, doesn’t ever talk smack or incite arguments with his words. But that hasn’t stopped those covering football from debating (and demeriting) his many accomplishments. Last year, Wentz became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 20 or more touchdowns and seven or fewer interceptions in three straight seasons. He also earned the dubious distinction of being the first signal-caller to chuck it for 4,000 yards without a single receiver recording 500 yards.

It wasn’t enough to silence his critics. Especially not those harsh nay-sayers who believe the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott is the better quarterback. On Tuesday, ESPN sports talker Domonique Foxworth took the pulpit to rip Wentz and laid out a rather compelling argument for why Prescott is superior.

“Dak is better than Carson Wentz,” Foxworth said on ESPN’s Get Up show. “There’s no statistical category where you can look at it and say, ‘Carson Wentz — none of the important ones anyway — where Carson Wentz is better than Dak. He’s better at just about everything.”

Evaluating the Stats Behind Wentz vs. Prescott

Foxworth didn’t just use bravado for his argument. No, he provided stats to back it up his bold hypothesis. Let’s take a look at fact versus fiction.

Foxworth said: Over their 4-year careers, Dak has a higher QBR.

Fact check: He’s right. Wentz (62.5), Prescott (68.6).

Foxworth said: Dak has higher QBR on 4th down.

Fact check: Wrong. Wentz (92.9), Prescott (40.5).

Foxworth said: Dak has higher QBR on 3rd down.

Fact check: Correct. Wentz (93.0), Prescott (95.6)

Foxworth said: Dak has a higher QB versus the blitz.

Fact check: He’s right. Wentz (92.1), Prescott (98.2)

Let me throw these facts on the timeline. Dak Prescott > Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/zlXn4pfJm5 — Troy ⁸⁸ ✭ (@DakZekeCooper) May 11, 2020

Foxworth said: Dak has more career yards per attempt.

Fact check: Right again. Wentz (6.9), Prescott (7.6)

Foxworth said: Dak has higher QBR for deep passes (10+ yards).

Fact check: Correct. Wentz (87.0), Prescott (91.8)

Foxworth said: Dak has more 4th-quarter comebacks.

Fact check: Yes. Wentz (6), Prescott (8)

Foxworth said: Dak has more game-winning drives.

Fact check: Yes. Wentz (8), Prescott (14)

Foxworth said: Dak has a better record in one-possession games.

Fact check: Correct. Wentz (13-17), Prescott (19-13)

Final Hypothesis: Prescott Might Be Better QB

Looking solely at the statistics between the two quarterbacks, then maybe Prescott is better than Wentz. Of course, there is one vital part that Foxworth failed to mention: games played. Prescott has started eight more games than Wentz since 2016, 64 versus 56 starts. The Eagles quarterback has also been more lethal in the red zone.

The ESPN sports talker did make a playful remark about Wentz’s injury history, too. He cited that Prescott had “actually played in the playoffs” whereas Wentz was forced to leave his only postseason start due to a concussion. It’s true, albeit a bit unfair considering the circumstances. But injuries will forever be a part of Wentz’s legacy until he proves otherwise.

Redzone efficiency since 2016

– Wentz: 72 TDs, 2 INTs (55 games)

– Brady: 76 TDs, 6 INTs (59 games)

– Brees: 81 TDs, 5 INTs (57 games)

– Rodgers: 75 TDs, 3 INTs (54 games)

– Wilson: 83 TDs, 4 INTs (63 games)

– Prescott: 54 TDs, 6 INTs (63 games) Wentz is on another level#Eagles pic.twitter.com/mZT3Nb0Lw0 — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) May 2, 2020

“There’s no reasonable, like actually reasonable, argument that Wentz is better than Dak,” Foxworth said. “The only thing that people put up is that somehow Dak has had a great supporting cast around him. Wentz’s cast won the Super Bowl without him.”

Ouch. Kind of the ultimate mic drop right here. Let’s see what the 2020 season has in store for Wentz.

