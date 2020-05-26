Eagles Newest ‘Green Goblin’ Has ‘Unfinished Business’ in Philadelphia

Jalen Mills had a chance to play cornerback for another NFL team in free agency but switching uniforms never entered his mind. He has “unfinished business” in Philadelphia.

Mills, a seventh-round pick out of LSU in 2016, has manned the outside cornerback position for the Eagles during his first four seasons. The 26-year-old has struggled with nagging injuries over the past two years but, when healthy, Mills has been a stabilizing force. He started 18 games in 2017, including the win over New England in Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles signed Mills to a one-year deal on March 17, with a caveat. Mills needs to switch positions, from starting cornerback to starting safety. It’s all part of a blueprint for a hybrid secondary in Philly. Mills actually played safety in college and didn’t mind making the jump.

“Me, as a player, I’ve always betted on myself,” Mills told reporters on a conference call. “I always have, always will. Me being positionless … me being able to do what I have to do for the team to get the win … that’s what I’m about. I’ll do whatever for the win. It doesn’t matter.”

One of the first things he did was change his jersey number from 31 to 21. Mills said he wanted to recreate himself and bring new energy in 2020.

“It’s recreating that Green Goblin,” Mills said, referring to his green-haired alter ego. “It’s a new position. It’s a new field and it’s going to be new energy.”

Jalen Mills got his hair dyed for training camp. Says teammates call him the "Green Goblin." #Eagles pic.twitter.com/olRyMyLJvK — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) July 25, 2016

Mills’ Main Goal is Winning the Dance

Mills fondly remembers hoisting that Lombardi Trophy in Minneapolis in 2018. It sent an inexplicable shot of adrenaline into his veins, already pumping with neon green blood.

Mills turned down other offers in free agency because he believes his best shot at winning another Super Bowl is in Philadelphia.

“I had a couple of different teams during the course of free agency that was interested,” Mills told reporters. “But one of the reasons why I felt I wanted to come back to the Eagles was just for the simple fact that it’s unfinished business in Philadelphia. I feel like this team has the chemistry and the DNA TO win another Super Bowl. And that’s always the main goal, is getting to the Dance and winning the Dance at the end of the season.”

The converted cornerback wouldn’t name the other teams that reached out to him but admitted the Eagles were the only squad who asked him to change positions. He played safety during his junior and senior years at LSU so it’s not a foreign concept to him. Plus, Mills has been picking Malcolm Jenkins’ brain for tips and pointers.

“I had a long conversation via text with Malcolm after everything went down,” Mills said. “It’s a lot different run fits that you have to know about. At corner, on the outside, you don’t let anything get outside of you. Force everything back in. But at safety, I may have the C gap on one play and the guard might pull forward or the tight end may swap over and now I’m in the A gap or the B gap.”

Eagles Secondary: ‘We are Working’

The novel coronavirus has made this the most challenging offseason in NFL history. Players have been participating in virtual workouts and conducting team meetings via video conference calls. The training methods are bizarre and the results are still unknown.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson revealed that his guys are taking the virtual workouts seriously and doing all the right things. It’s a sentiment echoed by his players on social media, especially Mills. He said: “I’m loving what I’m seeing from my team in these virtual workouts… WE ARE WORKING!”

I’m loving what I’m seeing from my team in these virtual workouts… WE ARE WORKING❗️🔥 — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) May 26, 2020

Mills admitted it could be challenging on a conference call with reporters back in late March. Once again, he’s sticking to his old mantra of betting on himself. Remember, Mills played some safety last year in Week 11 against New England.

“It was probably one of my best games of the year coming back from the (foot) injury,” Mills said. “I had fun that game. I was around the ball almost every play.”

Winning is fun. And fun equaled a Super Bowl championship in 2018.

Jalen Mills and the #Eagles are TOP DOGS of the NFL!@greengoblin and Eagles Win 1st Super Bowl! Philly BLEEDS Green like #JalenMills Hair!#SuperBowl #SB52 pic.twitter.com/dggdzUSshy — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 5, 2018

