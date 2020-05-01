NFL Rumors: Pro Bowl Tackle Likely Returning to Eagles

Andre Dillard is penciled in as the starting left tackle in Philadelphia. That might change soon.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Derrick Gunn, the Eagles are interested in bringing Jason Peters back to resume his role as The Bodyguard. The 38-year-old has protected Carson Wentz’s blindside since 2016 and there is mutual interest in a reunion. Gunn said “it’s only a matter of time” before a deal is completed.

“I do know for a fact that Jason Peters wants to be in Philadelphia, the Eagles want Jason Peters here,” Gunn said on NBC’s Quick Slants. “It’s only a matter of time before they get something done.”

Remember, the Eagles let Peters walk in free agency on March 5 but threw out the caveat that the two sides would “remain in communication.” Apparently, Peters and the Eagles have been talking about another one-year deal and the plan would be for the veteran to start at left tackle.

Dillard, the 22nd overall pick in last year’s draft, would once again serve as his understudy. The team also drafted tackle Prince Tega Wanogho and guard Jack Driscoll in this year’s draft.

Great info on Quick Slants from @RealDGunnNBCS on a potential Eagles/Jason Peters reunion. ‘Its only a matter of time before they get something done’. Heres the whole show, which also includes the Wentz/Hurts dynamic & which NFC East team is most improved. https://t.co/JgL6FqK6bN — Sean Kane (@SKaneNBCS) April 30, 2020

Gunn elaborated on Peters’ impending return by saying:

“Now, the plan was for Dillard to hopefully be their starting left tackle but he did not progress as quickly as the Eagles had hoped he would. So you get Peters back here for at least one more year, Dillard is his understudy for one more year, learning under a future Hall of Famer. But by 2021, Andre Dillard had better be ready to protect Carson Wentz’s blindside.”

Lane Johnson Recruiting Hard for Peters’ Return

Count Lane Johnson as one guy rooting hard for Peters to come back. The Eagles’ starting right tackle told NBC10’s John Clark that he “misses the big guy” and “wouldn’t rule out” him returning to Philadelphia in 2020. Johnson has played alongside Peters on the team’s offensive line since 2013.

“I think there’s always a chance,” Johnson told Clark. “Really, right now, all we have is time. We’ll see what happens, I wouldn’t rule it out. I’d like to have him back. I’d be lying if I said I don’t miss the big guy.”

Lane Johnson has talked to Carson Wentz & Jalen Hurts On Carson “The way he handled stuff last year,

that was big for him. That was big for our team. He’s a competitor. It’s only going to bring out the best in him. We’re lucky to have both guys” More 1on1 with Lane NBC10 620pm pic.twitter.com/aR6e5PeVo7 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Johnson announced plans for a new Instagram Live show called “Outside the Lane” which will air every Tuesday and Friday. Johnson will be chatting and answering questions from Eagles fans, and he promised one “big time” guest for the first show.

🚨 Excited to announce my new show "Outside The Lane" where I'll be chatting with anyone & everyone, giving y'all a look at my life outside of football, and a Q&A session with you! 🚨 On my Instagram Live every Tuesday & Friday. 🎥🎬 https://t.co/SanDfIeyn6#OTL #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/GOrQJSO1Mw — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) April 30, 2020

What’s Going On with Dillard in Philly?

Dillard was assumed to be the starter at left tackle, then reports started surfacing about a lack of confidence in him. Maybe he didn’t have the level of maturity and thick skin to accept criticism. Dillard, who hails from Washington state, openly lamented about adjusting to life in Philadelphia.

So now the Eagles are bringing back relic Jason Peters for another season. What does that say about first-round pick Andre Dillard? Didn’t Howie Roseman say health was a priority? Hell, Peters pulled another hamstring while I was writing this tweet. — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) May 1, 2020

“Then you come here and your own fans say just foul things to you,” Dillard told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Everybody, fans, media, they’ll hate you one minute and love you the next. That’s the big difference that I learned. Just going from small city to big city in itself, it’s a lot different.”

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer raised more red flags when he shared a nugget about Eagles GM Howie Roseman failing to meet Dillard face-to-face last year before selecting him in the first round.

The Eagles didn’t think he would fall far enough in the first round for a move up from the No. 25 pick. But 10 defensive linemen went in the first 19 picks — earlier than the team had projected — and Dillard was still was on the board at No. 22. The Eagles pounced. Roseman, though, had never met Dillard face-to-face before he made the pick. A native of the state of Washington, Dillard never had been to Philadelphia, let alone a metropolis as large. While he showed some promise in the four games he got to play as a rookie, Dillard struggled to adapt to the new environment and the NFL locker room.

"He said to reporters during his exit interviews that coming from a small football town to Philadelphia was eye opening. This is a guy that football came to late. I wonder if that is something they take into account. We don't know yet." – @Jeff_McLane on Andre Dillard — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) April 21, 2020

