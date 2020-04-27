Eagles’ Jack Driscoll Likes to ‘Demoralize’ Edge Rushers

Staring down an aggressive edge rusher sounds like a beautiful nightmare. Jack Driscoll loves those scary dreams.

The Eagles used a fourth-round pick (145th overall) on the versatile tackle from Auburn. Driscoll, who started 45 straight games in college, has experience playing all five positions on the offensive line. The 306-pounder has a real opportunity to make an impact in Philadelphia, especially with perceived maturity issues for Andre Dillard and Jason Kelce set to become a free agent in 2021.

Judging by his mindset, Driscoll is prepared to take full advantage. He seemingly raised up draft boards after describing in gory detail exactly how he intimidates opposing edge rushers. He looks right into the eye of the beast, staring those behemoths down until their expressions change, then he puts the “nail in the coffin.” Driscoll learned the tactic from a high school coach.

“Everyone can talk the talk, but they get awfully quiet once you go silent and stare them down. That’s how I demoralize them,” Driscoll told DraftWire at the NFL Scouting Combine. “When we start the game, those edge rushers are pretty confident going in. As the game goes on and you’re struggling with me, I’ll just stare you down and I start to see their facial expressions change. When he doesn’t wanna look me in the face anymore, I know he’s about to quit.”

It is an incredible honor to be apart of such a storied franchise #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/Lh5LR25Uqu — Jack Driscoll (@jackdriscoll71) April 25, 2020

Perfect Candidate to Replace Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce’s status has been one of the biggest issues for the Eagles over the past two offseasons. The All-Pro center, arguably the NFL’s best, recently became a dad and had openly talked about retiring from football prior to the birth of his daughter. Kelce is set to become a free agent after the 2021 season but there is no guarantee he plays out the life of the contract. Enter Jack Driscoll.

A good measuring stick for #SEC edge rushers this season: Can you beat #Auburn RT Jack Driscoll pic.twitter.com/CMh8d7cpOr — A🕳ron Bloch (@PFF_Aaron) May 6, 2019

Driscoll, a Connecticut native, played three seasons at UMass before transferring to Auburn in 2018. He has bounced all over the offensive line, including manning left tackle, right tackle and left guard. He also spent time at tight end in college. The Eagles view him as a center and the potential replacement for Kelce whenever he decides to hang his cleats up.

“The center is something I’ve really worked on throughout this [darft] process,” Driscoll said, “and understanding being able to snap the ball makes you just that much more valuable. Like I said, any position they ask for, I’ll do it. I want to help the team win ball games, so whatever position that is, I’ll be more than happy to learn and hopefully play that position.”

Jack Driscoll career at Auburn: 1,690 Pass-block snaps

4 QB hits allowed pic.twitter.com/hm7FAaf1Mq — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 25, 2020

Smart Man: Driscoll Hypes Up Eagles Fans

Jack Driscoll grew up in suburban Connecticut and attended Daniel Hand High School, a little more than three hours from downtown Philly. Apparently, he could hear the E-A-G-L-E-S chants all the way up I-95.

Driscoll said that the Philly fans are the “best in the NFL” and called the Eagles an “incredible organization.” His father, John, probably coached him up a little bit. John starred at the University of New Hampshire and was drafted in Round 12 of the 1988 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

“I am so honored to be able to play for this organization, and for them to take a chance on me truly means a lot,” Driscoll said. “I’m excited. My dad, one thing he stresses is keep your head down and work.”

Back to those hardcore Eagles fans for a minute. Driscoll knows he has to earn their trust.

“They’re passionate,” he said. “I want to earn their respect.”

