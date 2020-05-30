Eagles QB Chucks Football over House in Viral Video [WATCH]

People are getting stir crazy during quarantine, especially quarterbacks with big arms. They just need to throw the pigskin deep on the regular.

As more and more workout videos start to emerge from NFL players, it’s evident athletes have stayed in tip-top shape while on lockdown. Eagles quarterback Kyle Lauletta recently posted a video showing him launching a football from one side of his house to the other. The high-arcing ball clears the entire diameter of the building, then splashes down into a blue trash can. He called it the “Over the House Challenge.”

Lauletta, a fourth-round pick in 2018, signed a futures contract with the Eagles last January and looks to compete for the third-string job in Philly. Heck, he may get a crack at the backup spot with so much uncertainty at the position. The 25-year-old was originally drafted by the New York Giants where he appeared in only two games and never completed a pass in five attempts. He spent 2019 on the Eagles’ practice squad as the scout team quarterback.

“For better or worse, we are quarterback developers. We want to be a quarterback factory,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman told reporters at the draft. “We have the right people in place to do that. No team in the National Football League has benefitted more from developing quarterbacks than the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Lauletta Mentored Under Eli Manning in New York

The Giants drafted Lauletta at 108th overall with the expectation he might one day take over for Eli Manning. That never happened but the young quarterback did learn a lot during his time in New York. He spent one season there backing up the 15-year NFL veteran.

“It was pretty cool because you grew up watching him,” Lauletta told Bob Grotz of the Delaware County Daily Times. “He’s very down to earth. He’s kind and he was very available. With Eli, I would just ask him a million questions. Eli was very, very smart, and I learned a lot of wisdom from him.”

Kyle Lauletta: Eli Manning is one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. He was there for me and he was supportive…he reached out later that day and it meant the world to me. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 6, 2018

Unlike some elite quarterbacks (like Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger), Manning was never too aloof to answer a question from the rookie.

“Whenever I had a question about really anything that was football-related, I would go to him and say, ‘How do you see this or what would you do here?’ and he would always be thorough in his answer,” Lauletta said of Manning. “He always took the time to answer me fully, and I always appreciated that.”

The #Giants just ran a play with Eli Manning and Kyle Lauletta on the field at the same time, I guess so they could take a look at the rookie QB as a blocker…?#DALvsNYG pic.twitter.com/447xjUMKRu — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) December 30, 2018

Downingtown East Alum Playing for Hometown Eagles

The fact the Eagles are taking a chance on Lauletta is a beautiful twist of fate. He actually grew up in the Philadelphia suburb of Exton, PA and attended Downington East High School where he ripped off 400 yards in his first start. From there, Lauletta starred at the University of Richmond and threw for a school-record 10,465 yards and 73 touchdowns.

Does he bleed green? Did he root for the Eagles as a kid? You already know the answer.

“I’m pretty excited now: I grew up an Eagles fan, so I’m fired up to be here,” Lauletta told reporters in 2019, via NJ Advance Media. “Doug Pederson has been great at developing quarterbacks and I just love what they have going on here.”

