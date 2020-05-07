Eagles Updates: 1 Super Bowl Champ Tweaks Contract, 1 Turns Down Offer

The Eagles made some minor moves behind the scenes on NFL schedule release day with two Super Bowl champions.

For starters, cornerback Rasul Douglas has reportedly restructured his contract in Philadelphia. The 24-year-old has been mentioned in trade talks throughout the offseason after a disappointing 2019 campaign. Douglas, a former third-round pick out of West Virginia, failed to earn a starting spot and once again finds himself competing for a roster spot in 2020. Remember, the Eagles upgraded the secondary in the offseason with the additions of Darius Slay, Nickel Robey-Coleman and Will Parks.

According to Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media, Douglas has likely taken a pay cut to help lower his salary’s burden on the Eagles’ cap number. He was set to make $2.1 million on the final year of his rookie contract, per Over The Cap.

Douglas had been mentioned in pretty much every conceivable trade rumor, from more probable ones linking the Eagles to the Jaguars’ Yannick Ngakoue to more far-fetched ones linking them to the Jets’ Marcus Maye. The fact that Douglas has agreed to restructure his deal means he’ll probably be back in midnight green. At least for training camp.

Jason Peters Turned Down Other Offers: Report

Meanwhile, Jason Peters has reportedly turned down offers from several other NFL teams in the hopes to remain with the Eagles.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Derrick Gunn, the veteran left tackle has been on the free-agent market since March and still hasn’t signed a deal. It hasn’t been for a lack of offers, though. Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler who joined the Eagles in 2009, desperately wants to return.

“Jason Peters, they know what he is, what he’s capable of doing,” Gunn told Jon Marks and Ike Reese on SportsRadio 94WIP. “From what I’ve been told, Peters turned down offers from elsewhere because he wants to stay with the Eagles. The Eagles want him.”

The 38-year-old had been linked to a few teams in free agency, namely the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Obviously, his preference is to remain in Philly and continue to protect Carson Wentz’s blindside. When the Eagles first announced that Peters was testing the open market, the team made it clear that they would “remain in communication.” Talks appear to be ramping up as the regular season draws near. Stay tuned.

