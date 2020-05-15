Eagles Release Full Preseason Schedule for 2020

The Eagles left a few holes in the schedule when it was first release first released. Those have now been plugged.

The team officially announced its full preseason slate of games on Friday, a schedule that includes contests against the Patriots, Colts, Jets and Dolphins.

The Eagles will begin the 2020 season, in earnest, on Aug. 13 in Indianapolis (7 pm, NBC10, 94WIP) versus Frank Reich’s Colts.

Reich was the former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia from 2016-2018 before taking the head job in Indianapolis. He acquired Pro Bowl quarterback Phillip Rivers to run his offense in the offseason, although Rivers isn’t likely to see much (if any) action in the preseason.

Frank Reich on his initial reaction to the #Colts’ 2020 schedule, including what drew his eye first, a tough second half and what he believes QB Philip Rivers is bringing to the table:https://t.co/kCxYC9g2Xm — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) May 8, 2020

Next up, Philly travels to Miami on Aug. 20 (7:30 pm, NBC10/94WIP) to take on the new-look Dolphins under young upstart head coach Brian Flores.

The Dolphins used the fifth overall pick on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa but it’s unclear if he’ll play. They might decide to rest him for the duration of the season as he recovers from a gruesome hip injury, although he has been cleared and throwing.

The Eagles open up the home portion of the schedule on Aug. 27 versus New England (7:30 pm, NBC10/94WIP) at Lincoln Financial Field. Tom Brady is gone but “The Hoodie” (Bill Belichick) remains on the sideline.

This one could be fun to watch as the Patriots begin the Jarrett Stidham era. The third preseason game is when the starters play the most snaps so Eagles fans will get a good look at the future franchise quarterback in Boston.

Bill Belichick never wanted Cam Newton, Andy Dalton or Nick Foles. Jarrett Stidham has been and will be his guy Week One. pic.twitter.com/9IzRD8HlIE — BLUEPRINT NFL (@BlueprintFiles) May 8, 2020

Finally, in a local preseason tradition, Doug Pederson’s squad will host the New York Jets (7:30 pm, NBC10/94WIP) at the Linc on Sept. 3. The fourth and final exhibition game serves as a final casting call for “bubble” players to make the 53-man roster.

Don’t expect to see Sam Darnold under center for the Jets. But it may be a showcase game for Eagles rookie Jalen Hurts as he tries to lock down the backup spot over Nate Sudfeld. This one might also be a last-ditch effort for Rasul Douglas to state his case, along with a good spotlight for late-round rookies like Shaun Bradley, Casey Toohill and Quez Watkins.

Eagles Host Redskins in Regular Season Opener

In case anyone forgot, the Eagles begin the regular season on Sept. 13 (1 pm, FOX) on the road against the Washington Redskins.

The game will pit Redskins second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins against Eagles starter Carson Wentz. Washington is embarking on its first year under new head coach Ron Rivera, the former linebackers coach in Philadelphia under Andy Reid.

The Eagles’ home opener is scheduled on Sept. 20 at the Linc versus the Los Angeles Rams. Other home games include: Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints.