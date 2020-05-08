NFL Schedule Release: Eagles-Redskins Odds, Week 1 Trash Talking, Single-Game Tickets

The Philadelphia Eagles schedule is set for 2020, assuming there is a season. There are a lot of contingency plans in place.

However, the league must proceed as if it’s happening without a hitch. Pro Football Talk has reported there is an “extremely small” chance the season gets canceled. The Eagles would stand to benefit from a full 16-game slate since — on paper, anyway — their schedule looks to be one of the easiest in football.

Both starting right tackle Lane Johnson and Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro have predicted a perfect 16-0. Tongue in cheek? Maybe. But it is a favorable schedule. Meanwhile, Redskins head coach Ron Rivera expressed glee about seeing the Eagles pop up in Week 1. He called it a good “measuring stick.”

“I like the fact that we start off against the defending division champs (Eagles), cause its a great measuring stick for us to see where we are as a football team,” Rivera told Larry Michael on the Redskins Schedule Release Show, via NBC Sports Washington. “Then we follow it up by going out to Arizona to see a team that started anew last year, so we’ll get a good sense as to what it takes to get going.”

Ron Rivera on the Redskins broadcast: "I like the fact that we start off against the defending division champs [the Philadelphia Eagles]. It's a great measuring stick to see where we are as a football team." — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 7, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

NFL Odds: Eagles Huge Road Favorites in Week 1

Four months away and Las Vegas is already in mid-season form. The NFL betting lines are out for Week 1.

The Eagles have opened up as five-point favorites on the road for the season opener against the Redskins in Washington, per DraftKings SportsBook. The only bigger road favorites on the board are the Indianapolis Colts getting seven points against Jacksonville. Get those bets in, folks.

According to Bleeding Green Nation, the Eagles are 6-0 straight up and 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against Washington. Philly has won those games by a combined score of 185 to 111.

How about the ever-changing Super Bowl odds? Well, the Eagles are +2000 right now to win it all. Put a cool $50 down to win $1,050. Do it.

Before the schedule is released tonight, here's the current odds to win the Super Bowl: pic.twitter.com/dVm47Eglhp — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) May 7, 2020

When Do Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale?

The Eagles haven’t announced when single-game tickets will go on sale for the 2020 campaign. This year presents a whole new set of challenges due to the novel coronavirus. The NFL has already put a refund policy in place that guarantees refunds to fans who purchased tickets to canceled games.

Traditionally, the Eagles have put single-game tickets on sale in mid-May — it happened on May 14 at 10 a.m. in 2019. Check the team’s official website for updates as they usually announce the time and date the day before.

Poll: 72% of People Will Not Attend Sporting Events Until a Coronavirus Vaccine is Available https://t.co/jqNJQYMIUT pic.twitter.com/8tasneGcjh — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) April 13, 2020

For those unwilling to wait, StubHub has select tickets on sale right now. Upper-level endzone seats for the home opener versus Los Angeles were selling for $158 on the resale market. The prices seemed to be down overall across the website.

It’s been an interesting offseason so far. It’s only going to get weirder.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number