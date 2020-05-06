Eagles’ Super Bowl Champion Loses Brother to COVID-19

Former Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry is mourning the loss of his half-brother, Dr. Gerald Glisson. He was only 46 years old.

Glisson, the principal and athletic director at Eastside High School in Paterson, NJ, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March. His cause of death was not clear as of Monday, per NJ Advance Media, but complications from COVID-19 was suspected. He worked as an educator for 20-plus years.

Curry shared a heartfelt message and tribute to “my idol” and “my big brother” on social media and credited Glisson for helping shape him into the man he is today. He included photos of them together on the Eagles’ sideline and on the practice field. The Eagles let Curry walk in free agency after the 2019 season but there has been growing speculation that he may return to the team on a one-year deal.

“If it weren’t for you, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Curry wrote on Instagram about Glisson. “Because of you, I got to live my dream of playing college division 1 football. Words can’t describe how thankful I am for you. Because of you, I learned family values and how to never stop believing in yourself.”

Known as a “gentle giant” by his many friends and peers, Glisson worked his way up the school ranks from an elementary-level special education teacher to principal. He owned two master’s degrees in education and recently earned his doctorate, per NJ Advance Media. He is survived by his wife, Michelle, and two teenage daughters.

Last night, we lost a great man, our beloved Athletic Director/Principal Dr. Gerald Glisson. A Father, A Mentor, A Life Coach. A man who impacted every life that he came across. You will be missed dearly and we will continue to grow and make you proud. RIP GG ALL US WE 💙🧡💔 pic.twitter.com/2scpDr8Sff — Eastside Ghost Football (@EastsideGhostFB) May 4, 2020

Curry May Return to Eagles as Situational Edge Rusher

Curry was one of the Eagles’ most productive defensive ends down the stretch in 2019. He finished with five sacks and tied for fifth in quarterback pressure rate (16.8-percent). Pro Football Focus handed Curry a 77.8 overall grade and named him the Most Improved Player on the Eagles. Here is what they wrote:

I don’t think people understand how disruptive Curry was as a rotational pass-rusher this past season on the Eagles’ defensive line. Altogether, 99 different edge defenders rushed the passer 200 or more times over the course of the regular season, and among those players, Curry ranked tied for fifth in pressure rate (16.8%) with T.J. Watt.

The Eagles are still searching for a third edge rusher, similar to the role Chris Long occupied in 2017, and someone who can provide situational pass-rushing relief for starters Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett. The team will also continue to work promising youngster Josh Sweat into the rotation. Curry fits the bill mainly due to his experience in Jim Schwartz’s system.

There are rumors swirling around Jadeveon Clowney — and Everson Griffen, to a lesser degree — signing with the Eagles in free agency. But one under-the-radar move would be bringing Curry back on a team-friendly deal. He earned $2.25 million in 2019 and the organization respects him. Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia floated the idea out there last week. It would be an easy sell to the fan base.

Vinny Curry could be next to rejoin the birds…. — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunnNBCS) April 29, 2020

