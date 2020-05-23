Eagles Newest Safety Out to Prove He’s ‘Best in the World’

The Eagles committed to repairing their secondary this offseason. One huge band-aid comes in the form of a Philly native.

Will Parks inked a one-year deal to play for his hometown Eagles after playing four seasons in Denver. The 25-year-old has found an ideal situation as defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz looks to rebuild his defense under new secondary coach Marquand Manuel. Parks, a speedy hybrid corner-safety, will be competing for snaps with fourth-round pick K’Von Wallace behind starters Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod.

In a recent interview with Shaunak Nadkarni of PHL Sports Nation, Parks discussed the opportunity in front of him. His goal is to earn a long-term contract in Philly and prove why he might be the best safety in the world.

“The opportunity here was terrific. I’m on a one-year deal so I have to prove that I’m the best in the world,” Parks said. “There was a lot of interest from other teams, but the Eagles offered me the same range of money, and the defense that’s designed here is going to allow me to take it to another level.”

Parks also talked about mentoring Wallace and the younger defensive backs. The kid from Germantown wants to be a leader on and off the field. He thinks the Eagles’ secondary can be the best in the league.

“Watching Wallace’s highlights, that kid can definitely play football,” Parks said. “With all of the guys we have on defense, I think we can be the best secondary. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, but the sky’s the limit for us.”

Parks Wants to Win Multiple Super Bowl Rings

Parks, a sixth-round pick out of Arizona in 2016, knows what a championship defense looks like.

He joined the Broncos one year after they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy with one of the greatest defenses in NFL history. That squad was loaded — with guys like Von Miller, Chris Harris, Aquib Talib, Malik Jackson, DeMarcus Ware — and stifled opponents. Parks wants to create the same type of mentality in Philly.

“I don’t like mistakes, so when I make mistakes, I work my hardest to fix mistakes,” Parks told PHL Sports Nation. “I’m ready to come in and do anything I can to help win a championship.”

It wasn’t the first time that Parks talked about winning titles. Known as a “Swiss Army Knife” during his stint in Denver, he was in constant competition to keep his job. It molded him into the player he is today. More importantly, it set him on a championship course and motivated him to win multiple Super Bowl rings.

“I can’t sell myself short by not putting in extra work. I can’t sell myself short by not watching extra film,” Parks told the Denver Post in 2019. “Everything is for my team and for these guys, because we want a Super Bowl. I’m not crazy. You can call me crazy if you want. I want a Super Bowl. Super Bowls. Plural. Big ‘S.’”

