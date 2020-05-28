NFL Rumors: Is Eagles’ Dallas Goedert Better Than Zach Ertz?

Zach Ertz is in the top tier of tight ends in football. He might be the best of the bunch.

Ertz has been a prolific receiver in his seven NFL seasons with a slew of accomplishments, including two Eagles franchise records (and gutting out a playoff game with a lacerated kidney).

The three-time Pro Bowl selection owns the mark for most receptions in a single game for Philadelphia (14) and the most receptions for a tight end in a single season (116). He’s a generational talent.

However, Ertz has often drawn the ire of Eagles fans for his inability to rack up those tough YAC yards. He often prefers the safety of the sideline versus plowing ahead for the extra mile. Plus, his blocking skills leave a lot to be desired.

Meanwhile, third-year tight end Dallas Goedert is the polar opposite. He lives to block and his reception totals have been steadily rising since his rookie year.

Pro Football Focus has declared Goedert as the better tight end on more than one occasion, too. The analytics-driven website ranked the South Dakota State product at No. 75 on their list of the “Top 101 Players in the NFL.” They also named Goedert as the “Most Underrated Player” on the Eagles’ roster. Here is what they wrote:

Since 2018, Goedert actually ranks fifth among qualifying tight ends in overall grade, ahead of Ertz. A big reason — outside of the obvious mismatch threats he poses as a receiver — is his elite play as a blocker for the position. Goedert’s 81.4 run-blocking grade sits sandwiched between Maxx Williams and George Kittle for second at the position over that same span. He is a complete tight end who would be a high-level primary option on most rosters in the NFL.

Only 2 tight ends have ranked in the top-10 in PFF receiving and run-blocking grade since 2018: George Kittle and Dallas Goedert pic.twitter.com/bFH92TJ1x1 — PFF (@PFF) May 27, 2020

Is Goedert a Better Tight End Than Ertz?

Goedert ranks fifth among qualifying tight ends in overall grade (ahead of Ertz), per Pro Football Focus. He is one of only two tight ends that has ranked in the top-10 in PFF receiving and run-blocking grade since 2018.

The other one? George Kittle, the two-time Pro Bowl selection for San Francisco. It jives with something former Patriots and current Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski mentioned when detailing his list of the best at the position. Not surprisingly, Goedert didn’t make his top-5. But neither did Ertz.

He took Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Austin Hooper, Mark Andrews and Hunter Henry. There’s an argument that Ertz should be No. 1. He has more receptions (204) than Kittle (173) and Kelce (200) over the past two seasons. Gronkowski explained his logic.

“I see a little bit of me in both, but I would say I’m definitely more of a Kittle, hands down,” Gronkowski said. “I would say that because of the attitude that he brings to the table, just the grit he brings into the trenches. He wants to bring it every time. He wants to be that guy that’s fierce out there and just wrecking guys whether it’s the passing game or the running game.”

Examining the Contract Situation of Both Tight Ends

Earlier this year, it was reported that Ertz turned down a lucrative long-term deal to remain in Philadelphia. The Eagles were trying to get ahead of the tight end market exploding. The boom will likely occur once Kittle signs a long-term deal.

At that point, Ertz’s price tag will skyrocket and the 29-year-old can set his own market. Remember, the Eagles signed him at a bargain rate of five years and $42.5 million in 2016. He has two years left on that deal and his preference is to remain in Philly.

Zach Ertz told @MikeMiss975 “I want to be in Philadelphia my whole career. I want to go down as one of the greatest Eagles to ever play” Zach has 2 years left on contract and reportedly turned down an offer during the season Will Eagles be able to get a deal done? pic.twitter.com/EdjZ2LJOUw — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 25, 2020

Already considered an elite player at his position, Ertz will be seeking to be the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. Those conversations are probably going on right now in South Philly. The number to retain Ertz could be around $70 million, an increase of $28 million on his current deal. But maybe the Eagles don’t feel Ertz is worth that kind of money.



Perhaps they feel confident in forging ahead with Goedert. The third-year tight end will need a new deal of his own next year after his four-year rookie contract expires.



Goedert is due less than $1 million in 2020, per Spotrac, and $1.2 million in 2021. He’ll command half of what Ertz will want. Cheaper? Yes. Better? Probably not, although PFF seems to think so. Stay tuned.

