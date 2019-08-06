Eagles’ Dallas Goedert Hints He Could Beat Out Zach Ertz

The Eagles are loaded for bear at the skill positions, especially tight end. Zach Ertz has been entrenched as the starter there for the better part of three seasons with his numbers rising every year. He’s arguably the best tight end in football. But what about Dallas Goedert?

The second-year standout out of South Dakota State hinted that he could supplant Ertz on the depth chart someday. In an interview with The Inquirer’s Bob Ford, Goedert boldly claimed that he was the fourth-best tight end in the NFL. He actually has a strong case, too.

“Hmm, that kind of puts me on the spot,” Goedert told Ford when asked about how many NFL teams he could start for. “But I’d say 29.”

Then, Goedert took it a step further by calling out Ertz and a few other big names.

“Yeah, I haven’t beat out Zach yet. And I’ll give it to [Kansas City’s] Travis Kelce for being Travis Kelce. And I’ll give it to [San Francisco’s George] Kittle. What he did last year was pretty impressive. I’m not saying I’m not better than him, but he had a pretty good year,” Goedert said.

Lane Johnson Posts ‘Ripped’ Picture on Social Media

Eagles starting right tackle Lane Johnson loves to prove his many critics wrong, so it should come as no surprise that the confident (cocky?) Texan threw some shade at everyone on social media. Johnson posted a picture of himself shirtless, clearly showing a defined six-pack of abs, with the message: “Rankings. Grades. Analysts. Ratings. See you on Sept 8th! 💪 #PaveTheLane #MondayMotivation.”

This is nothing new for Johnson. In July, he poked fun at Sports Illustrated after they left him off their list of the “Top 10 Offensive Linemen For 2019.” He took to Twitter to express his displeasure by simply posting the “thinking face emoji” and saying: “Noted.” Former Eagles teammate Chris Long immediately came to Johnson’s defense by replying: “Ppl don’t know shit son.”

Eagles Sign Cornerback Ajene Harris

The Eagles signed versatile defensive back Ajene Harris Tuesday and waived injured offensive tackle Casey Tucker (concussion) to make room on the roster. Harris, who went undrafted out of USC and spent time with the Eagles in April, returns to the fold after injuries to cornerbacks Cre’Von LeBlanc and Jalen Mills created a need for depth in the secondary. Harris will probably be nothing more than a camp body, but he has a chance to latch on.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed CB Ajene Harris and waived/injured T Casey Tucker.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/hMFXdkPsZB — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 6, 2019

Harris played cornerback, mainly as the starter in nickel packages, and some safety at USC. As a senior, he was recognized as an All Pac-12 honorable mention and USC’s Most Inspirational Player while posting 57 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, seven deflections, an interception returned for a touchdown and a forced fumble. Harris was initially recruited as a three-star wide receiver to USC and starred as a quarterback in high school before moving over to cornerback.

The Eagles also confirmed they had added defensive end Kasim Edebali to replace Joe Ostman on the roster. Ostman was carted off the field during Sunday night’s open training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field and the team placed him on injured reserve with a torn ACL. Meanwhile, Edebali is a fifth-year veteran who previously had stints in New Orleans, Denver, Detroit and Cincinnati.

