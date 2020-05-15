Seahawks Called ‘Best Fit’ for Free-Agent Pass Rusher

As Jadeveon Clowney continues his wait, the Seattle Seahawks continue to be mentioned as a popular fit for free-agent pass rusher Everson Griffen. ESPN analysts unanimously labeled the Seahawks as the best fit for Griffen. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that Griffen “makes too much sense” for the Seahawks.

“Looks like we’re all in agreement here,” Fowler noted. “Makes too much sense since Seattle has been looking for pass-rush help for months but won’t meet Clowney’s price tag. Griffen is cheaper but still productive.”

Griffen is coming off eight sacks and 41 tackles last season for the Vikings. The pass rusher’s best statistical seasons came from 2014 to 2017 when Griffen posted double-digit sacks in three out of four seasons.

Griffen Admitted He has an Interest in the Seahawks

Earlier this offseason, Griffen admitted he has an interest in signing with the Seahawks and being reunited with his former college coach Pete Carroll. It appeared as though Griffen was waiting for Clowney to make a decision before signing with a team. The Seahawks have been adamant that the team is not going to wait on Griffen’s free agency, so it is unlikely that he would be holding up a potential deal with Seattle.

“Source close to former #Vikings DE Everson Griffen says he definitely has an interest in signing with Seattle Seahawks and they could be interested in him if they don’t re-sign DE Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney remains domino that likely needs to fall before Griffen signs with any team,” St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson tweeted on March 31.

Both Griffen and Clowney remain on the market as two of the top available pass rushers. ESPN’s Matt Bowen believes the Seahawks are the best schematic fit for Griffen.

“The Seahawks are a zone-heavy team that relies on the front four to create pressure,” Bowen explained. “That’s why I like Griffen in Seattle. He’s an easy fit in the Seahawks’ 40 front with the experienced technique, power and short-area speed to get to the quarterback.”

The Seahawks Are Hoping Darrell Taylor Can Contribute to the Pass Rush During His Rookie Season

The Seahawks have addressed their pass rush in a few minor ways this offseason. Seattle brought back Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa who both started their NFL careers in Seattle.

The Seahawks also traded up in the second round to draft Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor. Seahawks general manager John Schneider noted after the draft that the team feels good about their current rotation on the defensive line which was an area of need heading into the offseason.

“We gave that a go several times, and (Clowney) is just in a position where he wasn’t ready to make a decision, and that’s fine,” Schneider told 710 ESPN Seattle, per Seahawks.com. “But we have to keep going and conducting business, and being able to get Bruce (Irvin) back and Benson (Mayowa) back, those guys had (15.5) sacks combined. Then going into he draft and being able to acquire Alton (Robinson) and Darrell was huge for us. We’re really excited. Those guys were players we had identified that we really wanted at a specific spot, we really wanted to acquire them, and quite honestly we would have considered Darrell with our first pick.”