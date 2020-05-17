Fighters React to Walt Harris’ UFC Loss in First Fight Since Stepdaughter’s Death

Walt “The Big Ticket” Harris stepped into the Octagon for the main event of UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris, his first fight since the death of his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard. The fight did not pan out the way Harris hoped, however, losing to Alistair Overeem in the second round of their heavyweight bout.

The Big Ticket came out strong in the first round of their fight, hurting Overeem and almost finishing the competitor. The crafty Overeem was able to withstand Harris’ storm, and the veteran survived the barrage of strikes.

Overeem then took the fight over, dominating Harris in the latter part of the first round, and ultimately finishing The Big Ticket by mounted strikes three minutes into the second frame.

With the loss, Harris’ professional mixed martial arts record fell to 13-8 and one no contest. This defeat also ended the fighter’s two-fight win streak and marked his first loss since 2017. Overeem’s record improved to 46-18 and one no contest. The fighter is now 3-1 in his last four matches.

Fighters React to Harris’ Loss to Overeem on Saturday Night

With this fight being Harris’ first bout since Blanchard’s death, fighters shared their thoughts about the heartbreaking loss. Women’s strawweight fighter Lauren Murphy tweeted:

Welp. The whole world is heart broken for Walt Harris. Including me. 💔 — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) May 17, 2020

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping tweeted:

Respect to both gentlemen here. — michael (@bisping) May 17, 2020

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman tweeted:

Man I think everyone watching this right now has to be pulling for Walt Harris after what he’s been through. Can’t imagine ! So much respect 🙏🙌 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) May 17, 2020

Really sad to see him lose but makes it way better seeing how good of a sportsmen Overeem is being. Respect fo both ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) May 17, 2020

Top women’s featherweight Megan Anderson tweeted:

Great win for Overeem but cant help but feel for Walt tonight. Words cannot describe how inspiring he is for what he did tonight. All the love to him and his family ❤❤ #UFCFL — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) May 17, 2020

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson tweeted:

Man if they don’t get them damn cameras out of Harris face … #UFCFL — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 17, 2020

Bellator fighter and Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis tweeted:

respect to the reem one of my favorite fighters but man walt harris is a living legend to step in that octagon with everything he’s gone though so much respect a true samurai 🙏❤️ — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 17, 2020

UFC welterweight fighter Belal Muhammad tweeted:

So much respect for Walt to come in tonight and put on a show 🙏🙏 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 17, 2020

