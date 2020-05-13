Michael Jordan’s Commercial Almost Ended, $350,000 Changed Everything

Michael Jordan‘s Gatorade ‘Be Like Mike’ commercial was literally the gold standard.

It almost didn’t happen.

The original idea was for young people to surround the Chicago Bulls star while playing the song “I Wan’na Be Like You” from Disney’s 1967 film “The Jungle Book.”

Negotiations broke down. Disney wanted Gatorade to pay $350,000 for a five-week run.

Then along came Ira Antelis, the composer of the ‘Be Like Mike’ jingle.

Also a composer of the McDonald’s ‘I’m Lovin’ it’ song, Antelis appeared on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

We discussed the process of creating the Gatorade jingle, how it changed his life and how he once stopped being a vegan and ate meat after securing his deal to make jingles for McDonalds.

Ira Antelis on how it feels to have that song transcend over generations and get new life:

“You know, it’s interesting. As you age in life, you have different perspectives. So when the jingle came out in ’91 or ’92, I was really striving to do for my career and to achieve things and it really helped solidify some things that I was doing. It put me and my partner Steve Shafer on the map and now you know, thirty years later it has a whole different life and I just sort of enjoy the moment. A lot of people have been calling just the fact that it’s thirty years later, they had a big thing on TikTok on Sunday, and it’s been great. It’s been really great retelling the story because it almost never happened; because I think that I had mentioned, this is before music licensing really came into play in commercials. But they wanted to use the song that Disney owned from the Jungle Book called ‘I Wanna Be Like You’ and it sort of like a done deal and from what I gathered, at the last minute Disney raised the price and they’re like, “Give us $350,000 for five weeks to use the song.” And the people at Gatorade said no. And so we get the call on Thursday, the commercial’s got to be on the air on Monday, and we wrote it and the rest is sort of like history because it really took off.”



Ira Antelis on how the jingle “Be Like Mike” came about:

“So the way music is created for advertising in case people don’t know, is the advertising agency most of the time will write the words, then they come to a music company like I had and say, ‘Here’s the words and we need a piece of music.’ And Bernie Pitzel, who was the Creative Director of the agency literally walked into my office and there were typewriters in those days – so he had literally typed the lyrics out on a piece of paper and it was a competition. And was like, ‘Whoever wins, wins.’ And I knew we would win because my partner and I rarely lost and the question became what we were going to base it on and musically I told people Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland’ had just came out or ‘Rhythm of the Saints; one of those two and that who South African bass line thing, vocally and the drums and we’re like okay. My partner and I because I did vocals and tunes and he did the production and we’re like, ‘Let’s be in that world.’ And again in ’92, it was still commercials were still very jingly and we were like, on the forefront and I’m like ok, ‘Let’s do something like that’. And we wrote the tune, brought a bunch of singers in and then he produced the track. I think it was just a combination of everything and I knew it had to be infectious and I knew people would have to know how to sing it, and I think that the hitness that the track gave it – and obviously anything Michael Jordan touches…the rest is history.”

Ira Antelis on “Be Like Mike’ being his most recognizable ad:

“It’s interesting because it’s a great story to me that the ‘Last Dance’ has been so great because it defines people who forgot who Michael Jordan was and I don’t think there’s an argument that he was the greatest player of all time but, with time and fading memories people don’t realize it. So you know, I like to think that this stood the test of time and it’s up there and I don’t like to use those terms to say that it was the best, it was this, it was that – I’ve written a lot of music and I’m happy that people sing it and remember it. I’m happy that I am one of the people identified with it, but I’m way past the point of my life to say ‘this is the best’. I will say though, at that time there was nothing like it, because we got calls from everywhere; like this music company in Chicago, you don’t get calls from New York or L.A. to do anything if you’re in Chicago. Even though I’m originally from New York, I lived in Chicago and the phone lit up. It just never stopped. They were like, ‘Who did that? We want THOSE guys!’… So I remember those kinds of things.”

On remembering Michael and meeting him after he won the jingle:

“People always ask me how I remember Michael. I remember that after we won the competition and it went on the air, the following week or two there was a gym called Lakeshore Athletic Club. And I know the gym because I belong to the gym and I play there. So they decided to rent it out and unveil the commercial there even though it had been on the air. And I was in the same room with him but, there was hundreds of people and didn’t want to walk up. My assistant who ran our company, she’s met him many times and mentioned that we were the ones that did the jingle and he really acknowledged that he really liked it, but I never met him in person. I’d love to meet him but, he’s Michael Jordan. Now Bernie Pitzel who wrote the commercial, the idea, and filmed it he’s definitely met him you know, by shooting the commercial, but I’ve never met him.”

On what he spent his first check on from “Be Like Mike” jingle:

“So I gotta go back. Because back then, not now if you had music company the way to make money in commercials was because of the contract. I don’t even know when they were written that if you sang on a commercial, that’s where the money was. If you played on the commercial, that’s where the money wasn’t. So for instance, if you sang on a commercial and it ran for a year, you could probably make $20-25,000 just off of that commercial. If you played music – if you played the guitar on that same commercial, maybe you’d make $1,000. So, the way to make money in commercials was always through singing. So, we would sing on EVERYTHING we wrote. And to be honest you know – they were called residual checks. They would just come to the office; we wouldn’t even open them, you know. But I’ll tell you a really good story…The thing about Gatorade is I said ok, ‘Now that I got the commercial, I want the vending machine in my office.’ Because I drank a lot of Gatorade. I mean I rivaled anybody in the amount of Gatorade – and that was before the commercial…and for McDonald’s the story was that I was a vegetarian and I was working on McDonald’s on “What you want is what you get at McDonald’s today” and I said if I got it was use competition I would break my vegetarianism and sure enough we got it, I won and three Big Macs later, that was it! That’s how I celebrated. It’s true. I told my wife at the time and she was like, “You’re crazy!” You know if they played the song from McDonald’s I gotta stick with McDonald’s.