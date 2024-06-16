Commanders Can Still Pair ‘Reliable’ NFL Record Holder With Jayden Daniels

Franchise quarterback in the making Jayden Daniels has his lucrative contract, but the rookie could still use another accomplished wide receiver. Something the Washington Commanders can provide by pairing the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft with NFL record holder Michael Thomas.

The latter is still on the free-agency market, and the Commanders are one of his “potential landing spots,” in the opinion of Pro Football Network’s Josiah Caswell. He believes former New Orleans Saints star Thomas “could still be a reliable receiving option if he keeps his health in check.”

That’s a reasonable assumption about a three-time Pro Bowler who set the NFL record for receptions in a single season when he snagged 149 catches back in 2019. Thomas was once a prolific and dominant target, but as Caswell pointed out, he’s played “just 13 games over the last three seasons.”

Health is the obvious concern with the 31-year-old. Yet, there are multiple reasons why the Commanders could afford to roll the dice and put another proven commodity around Daniels.

Those reasons begin with Thomas’ physical attributes.

Michael Thomas Would Offer Commanders Something Different

At 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, Thomas would offer something different within Washington’s receiver corps. Namely, he’s a bigger target than incumbents Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.

Perhaps third-round pick Luke McCaffrey can be a size mismatch, but the rookie is an unknown quantity. Thomas, by contrast, is a proven commodity.

The veteran is somebody who can make contested catches, both between the hashmarks and on the perimeter. Thomas offered a timely reminder of his skills by reeling in this touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.

Winning on the outside is a speciality for McLaurin, but the Commanders could use another threat on the sideline. Especially given Daniels’ superior arm talent.

More than the big play, Thomas could be invaluable to a first-year signal-caller because of his knack for finding soft spots over the middle. The wideout put on a clinic in this area against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, per highlights relayed by the “Saints Happy Hour Podcast.”

Being able to turn, sit down in zones and make clutch catches is how Thomas acts as a QB-friendly receiver. The high-percentage plays he makes possible would help Daniels develop and refine his efficiency as a passer at the pro level.

All of this would depend on Thomas avoiding injury, but while that’s been a problem, there’s little doubt Daniels could use another target.

Jayden Daniels Needs Best Possible Supporting Cast

For Daniels to deliver on the hype and justify a massive payday, he’s going to need the best possible supporting cast. Fortunately, the Commanders have already surrounded the Heisman Trophy winner with talent.

Aside from McLaurin, Dotson and McCaffrey, Daniels can also rely on tight ends Zach Ertz and Ben Sinnott. The Commanders’ QB1 will even have the support of a dual-threat backfield monster comprised of Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr.

Things look strong at the starter level, but there’s a lack of credible depth, even after the arrivals of journeymen Olamide Zaccheaus and Damiere Byrd. Signing Thomas would solve the problem, and the Commanders could easily make it happen, thanks to $36,216,567 worth of space under the salary cap, per Spotrac.com.

General manager Adam Peters would be wise to offer a team-friendly, incentive-laden contract. Those incentives should be based upon appearances. A necessary safeguard for a player who has missed 47 games with ankle and hamstring issues since his record-setting peak.

The Commanders have enough weapons to not be totally reliant on Thomas as a starter. He could thrive in a situational role based on offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury scheming ways to isolate the catch machine underneath.