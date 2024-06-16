Bill Belichick’s Cheerleader Girlfriend, 24, Calls Herself a ‘Glamorous Girl Scout’

Former New England Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick, 72, is dating 24-year-old cheerleader Jordon Hudson, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports reported that Hudson and Belichick “have been romantic for a while now” and started dating shortly after Belichick broke up with girlfriend Linda Holliday.

On Instagram, Hudson posts photos of her travels and wrote that she was once “Miss Hancock USA.” She also describes herself as a “glamorous girl scout” on the page.

“National champion has a nice ring to it 💍 ” she wrote with a post about her competitive cheerleading.

In 2022, she wrote, “Cheers .. to a life filled with an abundance of love, experience, and incredible wines🥂🍇”

Jordon Hudson Met Bill Belichik on a Plane Ride, Where They Spoke About Her School ‘Philosophy Project,’ Reports Say

A former “cheerleading teammate” of Hudson told TMZ Sports that she met Belichick on an airplane from Boston to Florida in 2023 and spoke about a “philosophy project the student-athlete had been working on.”

They stayed in contact and started dating when Belichick broke up with Holliday in 2022, with Hudson even attending some Patriots’ games, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports noted that Hudson attended former quarterback Tom Brady’s induction into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame, and Belichick attended one of her cheerleading competitions.

In March, TMZ reported that Belichick was seen at the 2024 Coastal At The Capitol Cheer and Dance event in Maryland instead of the NFL Combine, although at the time it was not clear why.

On Instagram, Jordon Hudson Wrote That She Is a Philosopher & Entrepreneur

On Instagram, where she has just over 8,200 followers, Hudson describes herself as:

“💋 •Glamorous Girl Scout

📜 •Philosopher

💡 •Entrepreneur

💍•‘21 NCA Collegiate Champion

🦜 •Bird-er.”

She filled her page with photos of her travels, cheerleading stunts, glamour shots, and more, but there are no photos showing her with Belichick on the page. Some photos show her in a cheerleading outfit.

“I can see why Bill Bellichek likes her lol,” one comment writer wrote on a cheerleading stunt photo.

On LinkedIn, Hudson wrote that she is executive director of “Trouble Cub Enterprises,” where she has been self-employed in Boston since 2021. She touts her “critical thinking, analytical skills” on Instagram.

She was a student at Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, a henna tattoo artist, a social media ambassador, and a model, the page says. Hudson wrote that she was going for a bachelor’s degree in philosophy as well as obtaining her cosmetology licensure at the New England Hair Academy.

Bill Belichick’s Ex-Girlfriend Linda Holliday Used to Post About Her Love for Him on Instagram

Belichick dated Holliday since 2007, and their 2022 break up took over a year, Page Six reported in 2023.

In April, Holliday posted about the Nantucket daffodil foundation on Instagram.

She posted a photo of Belichick with scholarship winners in March 2023 and wrote, “We are proud to share the BBF has distributed $350,000 in scholarships and grants to athletic programs in need. Read more about our recipients at BillBelichickFoundation.org.”

In 2021, Holliday shared a photo with Belichick and wrote, “I love you when we’re fancy! I love you when we’re just us! And I love you even more when you don’t bother to tell me that there’s lipstick on my teeth! Now that’s true love right there! ❤️ Happiest birthday to the love of my life!!! I love celebrating YOU!!”

Belichick is divorced from wife Debby Belichick, his high school sweetheart, with whom he shares three children.