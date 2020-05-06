J.K. Dobbins Poses in Ravens Jersey For First Time [LOOK]

The Baltimore Ravens scored one of the steals of the NFL Draft when J.K. Dobbins fell into their laps a few weeks back, and since that moment, fans have likely been dreaming of what it would look like to get the runner into the mix.

Now, they’ve finally gotten a good look at their newest weapon posing along with a pair of their other offensive stars. In a new picture courtesy of Snickers, Dobbins joins Lamar Jackson as well as Mark Ingram to form the trio of the future for the team.

Here’s a look:

Interestingly, Dobbins seems to be sporting No. 27, the same as former Ravens runner Ray Rice. It’s safe to say that Dobbins fills out the purple pretty darn well, and should form a formidable duo with Ingram and Jackson in the years ahead. That group figures to be the present and future for the team.

J.K. Dobbins Excited Joining Ravens

Once Dobbins came off the board when the Ravens were picking a few weeks back, it was easy to see why he was so excited. He gets to join an exciting Ravens offense with Lamar Jackson and company. It’s something that had the former Buckeye laughing he was so excited. Additionally, he said he planned on giving the Ravens everything he’s got.

Haha lets get to work… ravens flock… Baltimore… ima give you everything I got 💜 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) April 25, 2020

Dobbins also threw up a “Big Truzz” reference, showing exactly why he fits so perfectly with the Ravens already and their great culture.

Also… BIG TRUZZ!!! — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) April 25, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens know just what they’re getting with Dobbins, but the runner clearly knows what a great opportunity and perfect fit he is heading to in the NFL.

J.K. Dobbins Stats

While playing for the Buckeyes, Dobbins was a big game player as well as a game breaker. He was a first team All Big Ten player as well as a first team All-American in 2019. Statistically speaking, he was one of the most successful running backs the Buckeyes have ever had. In a 3 year career, Dobbins put up 4,459 rushing yards as well as 645 receiving yards. Dobbins also scored 38 touchdowns on the ground to go with 5 in the air. Truthfully, he was a very dangerous player given his breakaway speed in the open field and ability to catch the ball as well as run in between the tackles.

At the NFL Combine, Dobbins sat out drills, choosing to stand on the work he did in college. It could be considered a smart move given how well he showed for the Buckeyes most of the time in big games.

Ravens 2020 NFL Draft Class

From start to finish, the Ravens did a great job to check off all their needs, which spanned from getting some help on defense to some more weapons for Lamar Jackson and the team’s offense. The class is very loaded from top to bottom with linebacker Patrick Queen, running back J.K. Dobbins, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, wideout Devin Duvernay, linebacker Malik Harrison, offensive tackle Tyre Phillips, guard Ben Bredeson, defensive tackle Broderick Washington, wideout James Proche and safety Geno Stone comprising the class for the Ravens.

This class has garnered high grades from many including Mel Kiper and high praise for most considering the players the Ravens landed and where they landed them. Fit is huge, and it’s obvious the team feels very good about where things are trending with their newest class of players for 2020.

Ravens fans are pumped to have Dobbins in the mix, and that excitement is only going to increase after seeing this first look.

