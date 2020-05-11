Joe Namath on 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘He Can Flat Play’

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got some high praise from one of the NFL’s greatest legends on Monday.

Joe Namath, Super Bowl III champion with the New York Jets and 1985 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, talked with San Francisco Chronicle reporter Scott Ostler to talk about a wide variety of topics, including Jimmy G.

Namath commented on Garoppolo’s process through college and the NFL, as well as his personal appreciation of the 49ers and the QB’s attitude.

On Being a Jimmy G Fan

Namath’s first words on Jimmy G mentioned that he was a fan of the quarterback when Garoppolo was in his college days, playing for Eastern Illinois in Charleston, Illinois.

“I liked Garoppolo before he got there, when he was in Illinois, at that small school,” Namath said. “I was tickled that he got drafted and was with the Patriots. I’ve liked him ever since I saw him in college, and I still think a great deal of his abilities and the way he carries himself. … I like his style.”

Garoppolo came out of the Panthers’ program with significant hype after the four-year player continually improved statistically, ending his senior season with 5,050 passing yards and 53 touchdowns.

While Garoppolo came from a small school and went late in the second round to the New England Patriots, Namath came into professional football from a different route.

A member of head coach Bear Bryant’s 1964 national championship team at Alabama, “Broadway Joe” was already a star before being drafted by the Jets in 1965.

Similarities between Jimmy and Joe

Ostler asked Namath about the similarities in their roles as quarterbacks as well, explaining that Garoppolo brings similar character and leadership into his role as a pro.

“It’s great to hear that he’s that kind of guy,” Namath said, “And that his teammates can appreciate him, and he appreciates them. He knows he’s not doing it all himself. He can flat play, I know that. And that coach is pretty damn sharp. And look at that defense, and the way (Nick) Bosa’s playing. … Well, that’s a hell of a team they’ve got.”

Namath understands that the way the 49ers have built their team isn’t focused around one important piece, but instead around building a system top-to-bottom.

Namath and Garoppolo have both made the Super Bowl as relatively young quarterbacks. Namath’s coming in the 1968 season and just three seasons into being the Jets’ full-season starter.

However, while Jimmy G’s first full season at the position saw him make the Super Bowl, the 49ers finished short of their ultimate goal of the Kansas City Chiefs.

When Namath made his first Super Bowl appearance, the Jets defeated the Baltimore Colts 16-7 in what was considered one of the most important Super Bowls in history.

Garoppolo and the current 49ers squad will try again for their first ring, but Namath’s praise shows that the NFL Hall of Famer think they’re on the right track.

Evan Reier is a sportswriter covering the San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com and local sports for the Montana Standard in Butte, MT. Follow and reach out to him on Twitter at @evanreier.