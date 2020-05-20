Jon Jones Blasts UFC Heavyweight Rival: ‘I’ll Expose You’

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones is seemingly going big game hunting, and he has his eyes set on one of the best heavyweight fighters in the world. Bones has been teasing a potential matchup with Francis “The Predator” Ngannou since The Predator’s stunning victory on May 9 at UFC 249.

Ngannou, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the heavyweight division, fought rising contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a highly anticipated matchup. The Predator made quick work of Rozenstruik, dispatching him by knockout in only 20 seconds. With that win, The Predator notched his 11th win by KO or TKO, and improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 15-3.

Less than a week after that win, Jones took to Twitter and revealed that he wanted to fight Ngannou. In a tweet, he wrote, “I have absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight. I’d love that big money fight right around now. Send the deal.”

Since then, the two have traded verbal jabs on social media, and most recently, Jones made a bold statement to The Predator.

Jones Told The Predator That He Would ‘Expose’ Him in a Fight

Late Tuesday night, The Predator tweeted an image of himself with the caption: “Hello Jonny are you still there? @JonnyBones.” Jones responded with a scathing statement and a bold claim:

First you can save the rest of your tongue pictures for your other homies and yes I’m right here, just waking up from watching that Derek Lewis fight again. You ain’t scaring nobody, I saw your heart. You’re a big old mouse, I’ll expose you https://t.co/F6FEcc4mGE — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 20, 2020

Bones wrote, “First you can save the rest of your tongue pictures for your other homies and yes I’m right here, just waking up from watching that Derek Lewis fight again. You ain’t scaring nobody, I saw your heart. You’re a big old mouse, I’ll expose you.”

Bones Recently Shared a Video of The Predator’s Fight With Stipe Miocic & Said He Would Defeat Ngannou

On May 15, Jones shared a clip of Ngannou’s fight with UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic. The Predator challenged Miocic for the heavyweight strap at UFC 220 in January 2018, and he lost a lopsided unanimous decision to the champion.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Jones wrote, “Modern day David and Goliath. Everybody in the UFC has punching power, very few men have ever hit me clean. I’m going to win this fight.”

Bones last stepped into the Octagon in February when he defended his light heavyweight belt against Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes in an exciting back-and-forth bout. Jones managed to get his hand raised by a narrow unanimous decision.

