Jon Jones Eyeing Superfight Title Match: ‘I Want That Crown’

The UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon “Bones” Jones, has made it clear that he is very interested in moving up a weight class and fighting No. 2 ranked heavyweight Francis “The Predator” Ngannou. However, Bones has now taken it a step further and he is eyeing superfight with the current UFC heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic.

On Thursday afternoon, the UFC champ took to Twitter and wrote, “The more I think about it if I’m going to be taking big risks, I might as well go for all the cheese. I want that crown too. Send a deal. The Goodwill in Albuquerque is about to get hooked up with some bomb ass 36 waist jeans.”

There have been talks for years about Jones moving up to heavyweight, and a fight between Jones and Miocic could be a blockbuster pay-per-view. Jones is regarded as the greatest light heavyweight fighter of all time, and to many, he is the greatest fighter of all time.

Miocic is in the discussion for the great heavyweight fighter of all time.

The UFC has expressed interest in having Miocic defend his title against No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender Daniel Cormier in a trilogy fight in what would be Cormier’s last fight. There have been reports that the promotion is interested in setting that fight up for the summer.

Because of the circumstances, the Jones fight may have to take a back seat. If Bones is serious about fighting at heavyweight for his next fight, he may take on Ngannou, and if he wins, he could potentially challenge for the heavyweight title.

Jones & Miocic Would Be a Superfight Between 2 UFC Greats

Bones has had arguably the most dominant run in UFC history. He has only lost once in his career, and that was by disqualification in a bout he was dominating. That fight was against Matt Hamill in 2009.

Jones has amassed a pro mixed martial arts record of 26-1, and one no contest.

Miocic has had a stellar fighting career as well. The current heavyweight champion has only tasted defeat three times in 22 professional fights. He has 15 wins by knockout, and he holds the UFC record for most heavyweight title defenses in a row, three.

If Cormier Defeats Miocic in the Summer, It’s Unclear Who Jones Would Potentially Fight for the Heavyweight Title

Cormier has made it clear that he wants to fight Miocic one more time, and then retire from the sport. So if the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion fights Miocic in the summer and he defeats him, Cormier would likely vacate the title he just earned.

If that’s the case, two fighters would presumably fight for the vacant title, and Jones may be one of those fighters. The UFC may decide to match Jones up with either Miocic, Ngannou or another heavyweight top contender if that situation arises.

One thing is for certain, there is no shortage of matches for Bones. At light heavyweight, Jan Blachowicz is in the conversation to fight Jones for the title, and Dominick Reyes is campaigning for a rematch against the champion.

