Rajon Rondo Makes Lakers’ Intentions Upon NBA Return Very Clear

When it comes to wanting the season to continue, the Los Angeles Lakers have been on a united front. Pretty much every player on the roster has expressed the desire to continue the season from where it left off. Until recently, nobody had any idea one when the NBA might return, but there has been some positive news as of late.

The players are eager to get back on the court, but Lakers guard Rajon Rondo does understand why safety is the most important factor to take into account upon a return.

“I want to play. As a competitor, you want to play,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc Spears. But he also wants to protect his family and the people around him. “Safety first, understanding that life. We can’t take it for granted, even though we are athletes who are some of the best people in shape as far as body and heart condition. But all it takes is one case where a body can’t fight off the virus.”

There will certainly be a level of risk if the NBA does return and it will be up to everybody involved to take the necessary precautions to help keep everyone safe.

Lakers Want to Finish What They Started

Despite being out of action for months at this point, the Lakers haven’t changed their mindset. Rondo made it clear what the team plans to do when they return to the court.

“We have a heck of a team and a great opportunity,” Rondo said. “And you can feel the magnitude of guys wanting to get out there, play and finish what we started. We’re still open in thinking we still do have that opportunity. We are still training like we are coming back to make a run for it.”

The Lakers are a team filled with veterans and players hungry for a title. It’s been almost a decade since a title was brought back to Los Angeles, which is unacceptable for a franchise that has been so dominant for so long. This season was probably their best shot at getting back to the promised land and they aren’t going to give that up easily.

Every Team Has a Rodman, Says Jared Dudley

One problem the NBA could face upon a return is that it’s not likely that they’ll regulate what players can and can’t do off the court too much. It only takes one careless player to get an entire team infected.

“When you’re dealing with 300 different players — if you’ve seen the [Michael] Jordan documentary, every team’s got a [Dennis] Rodman. He just doesn’t have green and blue hair,” Lakers veteran Jared Dudley said, per ESPN. “There’s always someone who’s outside the box, who does that, takes the risk and says, ‘Hey, listen, man, I’m healthy, and I feel good.'”

It could turn into an issue if some players don’t take precautions to help keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

“Bron, AD and all the top guys we have, we’ll be wrapping them in a bubble and not letting them go anywhere,” Dudley said. “You’ll have that be a team rule. Now, it won’t be a league, an NBA rule, but you’d want to say, ‘Listen, guys, we’ve come too far. We’re going to put our family on hold.'”

