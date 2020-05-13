Lakers Coach Reveals Why LeBron James Is League MVP & Why He’s Valued in LA

LeBron James is the NBA’s Most Valuable Player this season says Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy.

“This year he is,” Handy told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I know the team changed, the makeup of the Lakers team changed, but I just think ‘Bron just does so much for his teammates and himself. This dude is like, 35 years old? He was arguably having one of his best seasons. Again, you go from not making the playoffs last year to the team is being reconstructed, we have a new coach, new front office, and a whole new team pretty much…and this dude is still finding a way to have his team with the second best record in the NBA. Just consistency, man. The level of consistency that he plays at every night is at a high level. And the MVP to me is again, a player of what the value he is to his team. Not about being the leading scorer in the league. It’s not about if you win the most games in the league; yeah you have to be up there in the top teams in the NBA but, what is the value that this player brings to his team on a night in and night out basis? I think that’s the kind of way that I look at that award.”

In his 17th NBA season, James is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per contest for a Lakers squad that sits at 49-14 and is in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

The only player in his way could be Milwaukee Bucks forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The NBA’s reigning back to back MVP, Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds 5.8 assists, 1 steal and 1 block per contest for a Bucks team that currently holds a league leading 53-12 record.

The Lakers have NBA Finals goals this season.

In addition to discussing James’ MVP candidacy, Handy and I also discussed the Lakers’ duels with the Los Angeles Clippers this season. The Clippers are 2-1 over the Lakers this season. “I think in Game One, we didn’t play that well,” Phil Handy told Scoop B Radio.

“They outplayed us. I felt like in Game Two, we mostly felt like that we gave that game away. We were in control that whole game; we were up 15 late in the third quarter, but I just felt like we got a little sloppy and you have to give the Clippers credit, you know they did what they had to do to scrap and claw back to get back in the game but, I feel like we gave that one away. And I feel like in Game Three it just felt like everybody put their –it was almost like their ‘playoff basketball hat’ and ‘Bron set the table. I mean, he wanted to – after All-Star break, he wanted start to prepare himself for the playoffs and you can see that in how he plays. He plays different. And you can see playoff ‘Bron activated in Milwaukee and the Clippers. I think he wanted to ‘send a message’ to the people around the league saying, “Look. I’ma let y’all know when I turn the gas on, I’m STILL KING JAMES.” If you will [laughs] so, I think from that standpoint, guys were locked in and I think guys were also whatever BS around the league that they can’t beat the Clippers so, it was one of those days. I think we played a little better. We played a little harder; we made more shots and did some of the things defensively that we could do.”

The NBA is currently on hiatus and looking to finish this season after the coronavirus pandemic halted play. Handy and the Lakers are looking to get back in the thick of things. Stay tuned.