Bears Run Game: LeSean McCoy, Isaiah Crowell Highlight Top Fits

The Chicago Bears have generally been known as a running team. The Bears have had no shortage of formidable backs over the years, and their offenses are usually powered by a shove-it-down-your-throat rushing attack. But not last year. In 2019, Chicago averaged just 91.1 yards a game, which was sixth-worst in the league, and they averaged a paltry 3.7 yards per carry, which was tied for third-worst in the NFL.

At present, the Bears have running backs David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen and Ryan Nall on the roster, and they signed undrafted free agents Artavis Pierce out of Oregon State and Napoleon Maxwell from Florida International. That’s it. That’s their depth at running back. Montgomery is entering his second year and has definite potential, but Cohen had a very bad year in the backfield in 2019, and Nall has two career rushes for eight yards.

Fortunately for the Bears, there are some free agent running backs still available, and they all come with reasonable price tags.

Would LeSean McCoy Be a Good Fit for the Bears?

“Shady” McCoy may be 32 this summer, but he’s a savvy veteran who still has some gas in the tank. McCoy is also familiar with Matt Nagy after spending the 2009-2012 seasons with him in Philadelphia. McCoy spent his first six seasons with the Eagles before heading to Buffalo for four years. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs last year, where he started nine games and played in 13. He has 324 touches for 1,398 yards and eight touchdowns in his last two seasons, which is a vast decline in production from prior years, but Chicago could be a prime destination for him.

Another key Chicago connection for McCoy is quarterback Nick Foles, who was under center when McCoy had one of his best seasons in 2013. They spent three years together in Philly, and that familiarity could be a factor in McCoy’s decision, as could his familiarity with schemes like Nagy’s RPO-laden one.

McCoy noted in April he sees himself playing two more seasons. “I really just want to play two more years,” McCoy said. “If it doesn’t go well, just let your body talk to you. My body feels fine.” With a defense as good as Chicago’s and a familiar face in Foles, McCoy would add some depth to the running backs room. But he’s not the only available veteran who can be had on the cheap.

What About Former Browns Stand Out Isaiah Crowell?

Crowell tore his Achilles’ tendon a year ago in 2019, and he missed the entire season last year while he recovered from the injury. Crowell has averaged 4.3 yards per carry over his career, though, and he could be a valuable contributor behind Montgomery if he’s healthy. The Raiders paid him $1 million for his one season with them, and considering the previous injury, he should come for cheap.

Crowell has 27 rushing touchdowns in his five NFL seasons, and he has played in 77 games in that time, starting 51. He would be a far better add for the Bears than, say, Mike Davis was last year. Crowell would do well in Chicago, because he runs hard, and he finds seams in the defense well.

Versatile backs Carlos Hyde and Devonta Freeman are also available, but the Eagles are rumored to be interested in Hyde, so the pickings could be getting more slim as far as free agent running backs are concerned.

READ NEXT: Former Bear Tells Analyst to ‘Eat Sh*t’ for ‘Classless’ CTE, Coronavirus Take