Former Lions Defender Thinks Franchise Has Let Matthew Stafford Down

The Detroit Lions haven’t done a ton of winning through the years, and that bothers plenty of folks who have played for the squad and given their all for the team.

Former defensive lineman Lawrence Jackson feels that way when it comes to quarterback Matthew Stafford. Jackson, who has been critical of the team in the past on social media, said that when it happened, he was merely speaking out of frustration for Matthew Stafford. Jackson says that such critiques of the team were out of love and frustration due to how things were handled with the quarterback.

I love Matthew Stafford and thinks he’s a HELLUVA QB. He’s one of the toughest, humblest, funniest guys that I know… When I critiqued the Lions out of love…I thought they the Organization failed Matt. They stifled his potential and wasted the surrounding talent. — Lawrence Jackson (@LoJackson94) May 23, 2020

You’d be hard pressed to find a player who has done more for the franchise than Stafford has while being more humble, and it’s something his teammates like Jackson notice. It’s why most will step up to the plate to defend him and his abilities.

Clearly, Jackson’s comments were also meant to give Stafford credit as much as try to motivate the organization to do more in order to support them. It sounds as if the team wants to do that now, and the hope is the team can continue to build around Stafford so there won’t be more frustration like this to note in the future.

NFL Analyst Thinks Lions Troubles Not Matthew Stafford’s Fault

Recently, former NFL personnel man turned ESPN analyst Louis Riddick explained on Get Up why the Lions don’t need to be looking for a new quarterback in 2020, and the reason was because the team still hasn’t done enough to fully support Stafford in all the ways they can.

“The people around Matthew Stafford have failed Detroit, Not Matthew Stafford” 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣pic.twitter.com/wtCaMkLltD — 𝑫𝒆𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒊𝒕 𝑴𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 (@DetroitMoments) April 11, 2020

“You understand they haven’t put much around this young man at all. From 2011-2017, Matthew Stafford threw for over 4,000 yards every season. In 2011, he threw for 5,000 yards. He basically has carried this football team on his own with no help,” Riddick said. “They had no running game during this entire time. This is a team that has been in the bottom quarter of the league rushing the football because they just put it all on Matthew Stafford’s shoulders. And he delivered. He’s been a top 10 quarterback the entire time he’s been in the NFL. What has happened though is everything around him has been absolutely average to below average to mediocre. It’s been subpar. He’s gotten no help. No quarterback can transcend mediocrity when its surrounding him. Matthew Stafford has had to try and win and succeed in spite of dysfunction around him his entire career.”

As Riddick went on to explain, the Lions have tried to change course recently, but it hasn’t gone that well for them, only further proving his point.

“Finally, they started investing in the offensive line. They drafted Kerryon Johnson, he needs to stay healthy. They’ve become a little more balanced. They’ve done some decent things on the defensive side of the football, but it hasn’t been good enough,” he said. “The people around Matthew have failed him. Matthew hasn’t failed Detroit, the people around Matthew have failed Detroit.”

Safe to say that Riddick, who understands the inner-workings of the league well, is dropping some serious knowledge with this topic.

Matthew Stafford Called Elite Quarterback

Stafford is clearly valued by folks in the NFL community in a big way. Recently, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com revealed a list of his top 5 quarterbacks who are transcendent in the league right now. Stafford was included, and was included amongst some true luminaries right now at the position.

Top 5 Transcendent QB Talents 1. Patrick Mahomes, KC

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

4. DeShaun Watson, Houston

5. Matt Stafford, Detroit Transcendent: (adjective) surpassing the ordinary; exceptional; supreme; magnificent #Top5 #NFL — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 4, 2020

It’s likely to be controversial for many that Stafford is on the list given his lack of big success in the NFL in terms of wins and losses at this point, but there is little doubting the fact that Stafford has some major talent to rely on at this point. He’s got a great arm and all the tools to dominate.

The hope is Stafford’s talent shines through and he starts to win bigger on the big stage in the future. For now, though, he still makes the cut in terms of elite players at his position in the mind of Brooks and likely plenty of others.

Matthew Stafford Named Potential 2020 NFL MVP by ESPN

That back injury ended up costing Stafford the rest of the 2019 season, but now that he has presumably healed up, the sky could be the limit for the quarterback during the 2020 season. In fact, some already see Stafford as being in the mix for a major award for his play during next season.

ESPN recently put together an Insider piece predicting some outcomes for the 2020 season. When it came to league MVP, there were scant votes for Stafford, but one insider was bold enough to say he thinks the Detroit quarterback could be the league MVP.

In a piece by MLive.com’s Benjamin Raven, the thoughts of ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler from the piece are presented. Here’s a look at what was written by Raven that Fowler shared in the piece:

“The Lions quarterback was playing some of the best ball of his career before going down with fractured bones in his back, though, and his level of play was reason enough for one ESPN analyst to pencil him in as the 2020 NFL MVP. “Mahomes is still the game’s best player, but Stafford was playing really good football before his midseason back issues,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes (ESPN Insider). “If he leads Detroit to contention, which isn’t so farfetched considering the talent around him, he’ll be in the MVP mix because he puts up numbers and the NFC North is as open as Kenny Golladay.”

The Lions were arguably getting MVP level play out of Stafford before he got hurt, and the numbers proved that he was acclimating just fine to Darrell Bevell’s new offense in Detroit. Last season, Stafford was cruising along to the tune of 19 touchdowns, 5 interceptions and 2,499 yards. Clearly, he was the most valuable player for the Lions considering what happened to the team when he went down.

Stafford continues to do everything he can to win in spite of the hands he has been dealt during his career in Detroit. That’s something his teammates current and former obviously see.

