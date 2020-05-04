Mary Anne Stephens, Don Shula’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula died on Monday, May 4 at the age of 90. Shula was a longtime NFL coach who holds the most regular season and total wins in the league’s history and also holds the record of being the only head coach to ever lead an undefeated NFL team — the 1972 Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins posted about his death on Twitter:

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

Shula is survived by his wife, Mary Anne, and his five children, Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike. Here’s what you need to know about Shula’s wife of 26 years, Mary Anne Stephens:

1. The Two Married on October 16, 1993, After Having Both Been Previously Married

Mary Anne Stephens and Don Shula married on October 16, 1993. The two met at a New Year’s Day party in 1992 on Indian Creek Island, Florida, at golfer Ray Floyd’s home. They started dating that spring, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Both of them were married previously. In Mary Anne’s case, Shula became her 4th husband, and Shula was a widower after his first wife, Dorothy Bartish, died of breast cancer in 1991.

Shula was 63 when they married and Mary Anne was 48, and the ceremony was small and private, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Miami Beach. The wedding wasn’t publicized and the details were private until the last minute. According to an article at the time, Carl Taseff, an assistant coach for the Dolphins, said: “Good for him. I figured he’d get married sooner, but I’m happy for him.”

2. Mary Anne Is the Fifth of Six Children & Grew Up in Coal Hill, Arkansas

Great visit today with @ProFootballHOF @MiamiDolphins Coach Don Shula and his wife Mary Anne. pic.twitter.com/VV6gDGjNHL — Joe Horrigan (@JoeHHOF) November 9, 2017

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Mary Anne was born the fifth of six kids and grew up in a small town called Coal Hill, in Arkansas. It’s located between the Ozarks and the Arkansas River valley. Her father was a soybean and cotton farmer as well as a rancher and her mother worked as a nurse and taught the Bible.

A former mayor of Coal Hill and neighbor of the family, Ben Yates, said: “They were a mighty poor family. You could look through the cracks on the floor and see the chickens underneath.” Mary Anne moved out at the age of 15 to live with her older sister, Colleen, and Colleen’s husband who was in the military.

3. Mary Anne Is a Generous Philanthropist Who Has Supported Many Causes

From Sunday's game, in honor of Rams' loss protecting 1972 Dolphins' distinction as only Perfect Season in NFL history. Larry Csonka & Don Shula are left & right in the pic. In between are Joe Namath & Don's wife Mary Anne. #StillPerfect #17and0 @HeraldSports pic.twitter.com/1uhHJeKSOh — gregcote (@gregcote) November 5, 2018

Shula’s wife is very active in various charities and has supported many different organizations. She was named the Arkansas Citizen of the Year in 1990 by March of Dimes for her charity work. The award emphasized her work to help students with learning disabilities after she led a fundraiser for a national learning center at the University of the Ozarks in Arkansas. The drive raised $28 million.

She also hosted a gala in Miami Beach at the Fontainebleau Hilton for the Miami Heart Institute. As the chairwoman of the gala, Mary Anne raised over $400,000. Her friend Maria Floyd, who ended up introducing Mary Anne to Don Shula, said: “Mary Anne has the ability to get people on the bandwagon and participate, if she believes in a cause.”

4. She Was Involved in a High-Profile Divorce & Alimony Settlement After Her Third Divorce

Gridiron Griller Makes Don Shula's Steak MaryAnneWatch Former Dolphin Pro-Bowler John Offerdahl (#56) display his grilling and eating skills with Don Shula's delicious Steak MaryAnne 2013-04-24T19:11:04.000Z

Don Shula was Mary Anne’s fourth husband. She was previously married to John Maddox Smith when she was 18 and James Keller at the age of 24 and had a daughter and two sons from these marriages. She met her third husband, Jackson Stephens, at a political event. Stephens was a rich and powerful financier from Little Rock, Arkansas. The marriage at the time was described by a friend: “A person married to a Stephens in Arkansas is pretty much like somebody who might be married to a Rockefeller in New York.”

In 1991, the two divorced after a decade of marriage. Stephens was said to be worth $380 million at the time, and through the settlement, Mary Anne kept their home on Indian Creek Island, Florida, and received $1 million a year for the rest of her life. It’s the same home that Don Shula and Mary Anne would live in together years later, a 13,300 square foot house said to be worth $4.14 million.

Mary Anne has appeared in court in alimony disputes with Stephens’ son Warren since Stephens’ death in 2005. According to Mary Anne, Warren’s attempts to “distribute some jewelry and paintings from his father’s estate” meant she worried that “the assets of the estate would be drained.”

5. She Was Very Supportive of Her Husband Don Shula & They Were Said to Be ‘Blissfully Happy’ Together

The College is saddened by the passing of legendary @MiamiDolphins coach Don Shula who taught us all to succeed with hard work, integrity and class. Here he is at MDC's @MiamiFilmFest with his wife, Mary Anne. He will be missed but never forgotten.#GOAT #Perfect #MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/EF1fNbZuOM — Miami Dade College (@MDCollege) May 4, 2020

Mary Anne and Don Shula were said to be very happy together by those close to the couple. Sports Illustrated wrote: “Shula and Stephens smooch in public, hold hands at the dinner table and nibble off each other’s plates.” Mary Anne pushed her husband to be more adventurous, “and to try things that he hasn’t done before, like dancing to rock ‘n’ roll, zipping around in her boat and snorkeling.”

One of Shula’s friends said: “It’s great to see a guy his age in love and able to express it. Mary Anne has a way of tearing down the guard he has always had with his players and everyone else. For the first time in the 20 years that I’ve known him, this defense mechanism is broken.”

Mary Anne’s sister Colleen said: “Don and Mary Anne are blissfully happy together. They have fun, hold hands. They’re very romantic and have a lot of respect for each other.” Mary Anne even appeared as a success story on the Shula’s NutriSystem website, saying she lost 23 pounds.

