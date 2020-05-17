Michael Jordan & Wife Yvette Prieto Have 2 Kids Together

Michael Jordan and wife Yvette Prieto are the proud parents of twin daughters, Ysabel and Victoria. The couple married in a lavish wedding on April 27, 2013 with an estimated price tag of $10 million, per US Magazine.

Jordan also has three children from his first marriage to ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy: Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine. Jordan and Prieto mostly keep a low-profile but do make public outings together from time to time. People reported that the couple originally met at a Miami nightclub in 2008.

“They’ve been planning [the wedding] for months and months,” a source told People in 2013. “He wanted to give Yvette everything she’s ever wanted.”

Yvette Prieto Previously Dated Julio Iglesias Jr.

Prior to starting her relationship with Jordan, Prieto previously dated Julio Iglesias Jr. The former couple appeared on the cover of Hola! Magazine together, and Iglesias called Prieto a “simple and very good person” while the two were still dating.

“I can count on one hand the girls I have dated seriously,” Iglesias explained to Hola! “Yvette is the third and … the third time’s the charm. She’s a fantastic girl and I like her. Aside from her beauty, which is obvious, she is loving, simple and very good person.”

Prieto Is a Model Who Has Worked With Top Designers Like Alexander Wang

According to Hola!, Prieto is a model who has worked with a number of top designers including Alexander Wang. Prior to her modeling career, Prieto worked in the business world at Beet the LBS and Aqua Management. She was originally born in Cuba but later moved just outside of Miami to Kendall.

The Huff Post reported that Jordan and Prieto set the record for the largest tent in wedding history. The celebration included a number of notable celebrities including Scottie Pippen, Patrick Ewing and Tiger Woods, per New York Daily News.

“The attention to detail was magnificent,” a source told US Magazine. “The tent even smelled beautiful. I looked like the most luscious garden you could imagine. You walked into the dining room and it looked like heaven. The room was filled with thousands of candles, thousands. It was heavenly.”

Jordan & Ex-Wife Juanita Vanoy Have 3 Children Together: Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine

According to the Chicago Tribune, Jordan and Vanoy met early in Jordan’s career at a Chicago area Bennigans. Jordan was married to Vanoy during the 1997-98 season that is the focal point of The Last Dance. The former couple divorced in 2006, and Jordan later married Prieto in 2013. Their three children are all now adults who are working with the Jordan Brand in some capacity. It was important for Vanoy that their children establish their own identity.

“When they were growing up, most coaches wanted them to wear No. 23. I insisted that they not do that. It was important to me,” Vanoy explained to Crain’s Chicago Business in 2013. “I wanted to make sure that their skills were going to be what they made them and that it was based on how hard they worked.”

