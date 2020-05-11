Mike Tyson Tells the World ‘I’m Back!’ [WATCH]

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson made a shocking declaration in the latest training footage the 53-year-old released on Monday via social media.

“I’m back,” Tyson said after a video montage of some seriously fantastic-looking combinations.

This is the second video the boxing legend has released, and it shows off the fighter’s ferocious speed and power, the likes of which helped Tyson become one of the most popular heavyweight champions ever.

“I’M BACK.” – The Baddest Man on the Planet 🥊 (via @MikeTyson) pic.twitter.com/kE2ug8waOe — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 11, 2020

